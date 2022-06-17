PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park.
The dog park, at 5100 East Ave. S. in Palmdale, provides separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allow dogs to socialize freely and make new friends.
The scheduled events include:
Paws in the Park ’70s Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday. Entertainment will include a photo area, dog agility equipment and paw art.
Paw art supplies will be provided and paw art will be collected and displayed at the Arty Paw-ty reception on Aug. 3 at Legacy Commons.
Keeping Canines Cool with Pools will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, as well as on July 19 and Aug. 23. Pop-up dog pools will be provided in the small and large dog areas. Enjoy music and socialize with other fun furry friends.
Arty Paw-ty Reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Aug. 3, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave Q-9. View fantastic dog art on exhibit. A photo area, treats and music will be provided. Dogs are welcome.
Admission and parking are free for the Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Park.
