The AVC Commercial Music program will host a panel discussion, Oct. 22, with special guest Brett Anderson, lead vocalist from the Donnas.
The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the AVC Performing Arts Theatre with a student question-and-answer session. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
Active from 1993 to 2012, The Donnas had multiple rock hits including “Take it Off” “Rock and Roll Machine,” “Who Invited You” and a cover of Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself,” featured on the “Mean Girls” soundtrack.
The theme of this panel is “Business and Life in the Commercial Music Industry”, a topic Anderson has been intimately familiar with since her teens. She met her fellow Donnas band mates while in junior high. Influenced by The Ramones, The Runaways, Motley Crue, Girlschool, and AC/DC, they quickly harnessed a raw sound fueled by youthful ambition, in-your-face attitude and zero apologies.
At 16, the band toured Japan and after graduating high school, they signed with Lookout Records based in Berkeley. While writing their eponymous debut album, The Donnas decided to attend college.
However, their budding music career took precedence and they each dropped out in their first year. After releasing three albums with Lookout Records, the band signed with Atlantic Records in 2002. In a 2019 interview with Stanford News, Anderson spoke about the impact this had on the band.
“That was our major label,” Anderson said. “They had Led Zeppelin and AC/DC, which were the pinnacles of everything Rock ’n Roll, so it definitely felt like we had made it.”
Between 2002 and 2005, the Donnas achieved a whirlwind of success and opportunities. They made appearances on major television programs such as “Total Request Live,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” They also played the main stage on Lollapalooza in 2004.
The Donnas also had a myriad of placements in film and video game soundtracks. In 1999 they appeared in two films, “Drive Me Crazy” and “Jawbreaker,” as the high school prom band. That same year, they contributed a cover of the KISS song “Strutter” for the film, “Detroit Rock City.”
Their song “Who Invited You” appeared in the 2003 film, “What A Girl Wants.” Their version of “Roll on Down the Highway” was featured in the Disney comedy, “Herbie: Fully Loaded.” Their biggest hit, “Take it Off” has been featured in numerous films, TV shows and video games, including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” “The Hangover,” “Guitar Hero” and “Rock Band 2.”
In 2007, the Donnas released their last album, “Bitchin’,” with Atlantic Records and both entities decided to part ways.
In 2017, Anderson spoke with Stereogum about her experience on the major label:
“I think Atlantic is a great label. ... The problem is, when we signed, we had a great team that we got to know and we chose to work with that label because of those people and the amount of control we were offered versus the advance,” Anderson said. “And then all those people left and a whole new group of people came in and we’re like, ‘Who are you guys?’ And they’re like, ‘Who are you?.’ ”
This change coupled with the rise of file sharing and streaming services created declining record sales for the Donnas. The 2008 recession also arrived and income from touring and merchandise sales took a hit. The next few years would be tumultuous for Anderson with a bad relationship, struggles with alcohol dependence and burnout from a day job, culminating with a flood in her storage space that destroyed most of her belongings and being evicted from her home.
The group slowly disbanded eventually stopping in 2012.
At the request of her friend, Anderson began taking classes at Los Angeles City College and became immersed in school. After four years, she was accepted into Stanford University and completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019. Now, she is working on a master’s degree in gerontology from USC and master’s in social work from the University of California, Los Angeles. Her specialty is addressing aging and addiction in older adults.
“Aging suggests decline and loss,” Anderson said in an interview with USC. “Longevity focuses on what it takes to overcome disease and maintain a positive attitude as you get older.”
Her life has gone full circle, with finishing the schooling she started as a young rocker ready to conquer the world, which she subsequently did. Her story, through the highs, lows and redemption through helping others, is thoroughly inspiring. The wealth of knowledge and wisdom she can offer to members of our community is invaluable. Those in attendance for her panel will truly be attending a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
