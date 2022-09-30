PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will bring free spooky movie nights at 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday in October.
Featured movies include “The Addams Family 2” (PG), on Oct. 5, “Monster House” (PG), on Oct. 12, “Hocus Pocus” (PG), on Oct. 19 and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13), on Oct. 26. All ages are welcome and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last.
“We are excited to bring movie nights back to the library this Halloween season,” Public Services Manager Josephine Trott said. “Movie nights offer a free, safe and fun activity for the whole family and leads up to our annual Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event, which will be on Friday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.”
Movie nights are made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.