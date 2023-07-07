PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host four free Music in the Parks outdoor events on Thursdays this summer beginning July 13 at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
Music in the Parks will include live music, children’s activities, and food trucks. Guests may bring food, blankets, and lawn chairs. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. The events begin at 6 pm.
“Come with your family and friends to hear some great tunes from local bands,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit back and enjoy our free music and activities in our smoke-free parks.”
Thursday, July 13: Rayford Bros Band — rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, and swing.
Thursday, July 20: Runaway Band — country.
Thursday, July 27: The Dance Band — R&B and classics.
Thursday, Aug. 3: On Tap — classic rock, pop, country, and blues.
For details, call Parks and Recreation at 661-267-5611 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
