Music in the Parks

Do you want to get out and dance? The City of Palmdale is offering opportunities for just that this summer with its Music in the Parks outdoor events on Thursdays. The series kicks off next Thursday with the Rayford Bros Band.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host four free Music in the Parks outdoor events on Thursdays this summer beginning July 13 at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.

Music in the Parks will include live music, children’s activities, and food trucks. Guests may bring food, blankets, and lawn chairs. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. The events begin at 6 pm.

