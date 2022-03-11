PALMDALE — The Palmdale Repertory Theater and the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, will present a stage production of the popular fantasy/comedy “Freaky Friday” at 8 p.m., March 11, 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m., March 13 and 20.
“Freaky Friday” is an update on an American classic based on the novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers and the Disney Films.
When an overworked mother and her teen daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.
By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond mother and daughter.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com
New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show.
Note that the Playhouse no longer accepts cash: Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
