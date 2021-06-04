LANCASTER — The Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is currently closed, but plans to reopen on Saturday and will feature four exhibits.
“We’re excited to reopen MOAH with new exhibitions that celebrate our aerospace heritage and create interactive experiences for our community,” Arts and Museums Manager Andi Campognone said.
Science and art
“Hysteria,” by silk painter and multi-media artist Cudra Clover, of Maui, will feature works from her “Biomorphic Abstract” collection.
“The term ‘biomorphic’ refers to symbolic structures or images that evoke naturally occurring forms such as plants, organisms, and body parts,” a description on the MOAH website said.
Clover mixes science and art and researches plant cells, water, pandemics, viruses and genetics. The end result is the creation of her biologically inspired silk paintings in which she uses microscopes, scientific photo research, camera technology and projectors.
She views her artistic process as a meditative practice on living things, both imagined and real.
In the process, Clover uses the “Japanese fabric dyeing technique, rozome, and elements of the Indonesian method of wax-resist dyeing, batik,” the website says. “She also incorporates aspects of French Serti, a silk painting method in which painters outline their designs with gutta or water-based resistance. In creating biomorphic abstract art, Clover attempts to provoke viewers to reflect on the natural world invisible to the naked eye and the over stimulation of technology in our everyday lives.”
75th anniversary
Also opening on Saturday, is the exhibit, “NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center 75th Anniversary,” featuring photos dating back to 1946, when 13 engineers and technicians came to the Muroc Army Air Base, now known as Edwards Air Force Base.
The engineers and technicians hailed from the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory in Hampton, Va., and were sent to Edwards to prepare the first supersonic research flights by the X-1 rocket plane. From the project, the Armstrong Flight Research Center was established.
“The exhibit highlights the many achievements and accomplishments the Armstrong Flight Research Center has made possible for the aviation and aerospace field,” the MOAH website says. “Strategically and uniquely, the Armstrong Flight Research Center resides in the Antelope Valley area taking advantage of the year-round flying weather and over 300,000 acres of remote land with varied topography.”
‘We Are Home’
A Bronx native, Shelley Heffler now calls Los Angeles home and will share her latest work, “We Are Home (2020),” with the Antelope Valley.
“Her experiences in navigating the subways of New York City root her artistic practice,” the MOAH website says. “The traces of transit maps are visible in the lines and forms in the composition of her work.”
“We Are Home (2020)” is a quilt project that showcases visual presentations of “home.”
“Heffler, in her work, often uses glimpses and collages of various colors and textures to create an urban aesthetic,” the website says. “Heffler’s work combines waste and other byproducts of consumerism meshed with paint to create a trance-like cartographic composition, manifesting into the landscape of an altered world.”
She solicited local residents, asking them to submit a quilt block measuring 12 inches by 12 inches. She then used her quilt-making skills to produce a quilt made of the squares collected from residents.
‘Citrus Series’
Bakersfield artist David Koeth will address the issues of pollution and the attempt to combat the destruction of Earth’s natural resources and living spaces in his exhibit, “Citrus Series.”
His artistic process mixes together graphic design, citrus peels, coffee and paint, resulting in his creations.
“As a self-proclaimed capitalist, Koeth’s acquisitive tendencies have led him to amass a collection of objects that eventually find their way into his artistic practice,” the website says.
“Additionally, Koeth has created works relevant to endangered species, concepts of recycling, and negatively impactful industrial processes.”
The “Citrus Series” critiques these “large-scale industrial complexes, most directly, the damaging processes of unsustainable agricultural production.”
All four exhibits are on display until Sept. 5. Admission to MOAH is free, but donations are accepted. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Reservations are not required, but will be accepted.
For more information, visit www.lancastermoah.org or call 661-723-6250.
