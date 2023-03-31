Jesse Davidson

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Empirically, yes.

If an artist writes a song and no one is around to hear it, is it still meaningful? Absolutely yes, regardless of the follower count, the monthly listeners on streaming services or unanswered emails sent that month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.