Human beings are funny creatures. We are infinitely complex individuals when, if you look just right, you can see the whole universe in their eyes.
At the same time, the collective of humanity is its own worst enemy and will always find new, crazy ways to prove that everyday.
It seems that the most brilliant, creative people dance between those worlds — fishing in the infinite field of ideas, waiting to catch the big one, trying not to scare them away through our own foolishness.
As we become more disconnected from it, nature continues to be a beacon of reason in an unreasonable world.
December is a time for hibernation. A docile chipmunk weighing 1.3 ounces and a 1,300-pound grizzly bear carry the same need for functional solitude.
As food becomes scarce, they minimize exposure to the elements until the snow thaws.
The cycle of art and music mimics the same cycle, in function over fashion. Unless hitched to the leviathan of the Christmas season, the dry season of entertainment begins between mid- to late December and can last until mid- to late January.
The calendar opens up. The road miles have been run. People around the world are returning to their hometown roots.
If all goes well, provisions will be stocked up, paid for by blood, sweat and tears. There will be plenty of logs for the fire and food on the table.
It allows for space to reflect on the past year, with meditations on those who are with us or those who are no longer, our relationship with work, passions, peers, etc.
Is it best to stay the course or be ready to shed skin and evolve? Be AC/DC or David Bowie?
It’s up to each individual artist to determine what method is the most truthful. Taking this slower time of year to breathe and check in with ourselves is critical. The best ideas usually happen when we least expect it.
Our brains, feeling the momentary relief, become conduits for revelatory thoughts about our lives.
Like a new lyric or melody that can become hooked on the line, these are the seeds that will blossom over the upcoming year as the snow thaws.
Living in the moment allows consideration for the future. It’s time to focus on a goal and craft a battle plan for the upcoming year.
We need to select an overall theme and chip away at them month after month, week after week, moment by moment.
Taking the time to sharpen our skills and our minds is a necessary activity that society doesn’t incentivize enough or allow for beyond the pockets we allow ourselves to delve into.
As desert residents, our very existence in this Valley is between two worlds: the natural and modern suburbia. The expansiveness of our community growing in the last 10 years hasn’t superseded nature.
Drive 20 minutes in any direction and nature will become rediscovered, It’s the emptiness and space that brings us closer to the sky.
There’s something special here, with an indescribable quality that’s both perplexing and frustrating.
It’s baked into the soil and kicked into the dust, and it rubs on everyone who truly lives here, for good or ill.
That’s the story of the Antelope Valley; we all make something from nothing in our own way.
Some venture on, others hold down the fort. Both are important to the story of the desert because that dust never leaves us.
Doing more with less is our way of life.
As we all settle into our individual reflections, examining our own relationships with one another and our community is essential: what we want to be in our community and want it to be.
As long as I have breath in my lungs, spirit in my body and the fingers that feel limber, I’ll always promote the arts, music and other creative endeavors.
I encourage people to follow their dreams and am honest about the process, while evolving my process and approach to deliver the best work I can.
I want to create an accurate document of my subjects and of myself. More so than previous years of artistic journey, the Antelope Valley is on its way to being a major cultural crossroads.
There are multiple venues to see live music and a variety of genres and performance mediums happening on a regular basis.
It’s up to the leaders of the community and, most importantly, the population, to keep it alive.
Creatives and non-creatives alike need to help and create an open place with truly no judgment.
We’ve just begun to blossom. As the this growth occurs, I’ll continue the elusive search to define the story of the desert through it’s inhabitants.
Thank you for joining me along way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.