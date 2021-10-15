The Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association will present five concerts for the 2021-22 season, the nonprofit organization’s 73rd season.
This season features five shows instead of four with the performance by Quartete Nuevo rescheduled from the 2019-20 season, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first show in the series is the Folk Legacy Trio, scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
The Folk Legacy Trio members are George Grove, formerly with the Kingston Trio for 41 years; Rick Dougherty, a former member of the Limeliters and Kingston Trio for 25 years; and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer of the Diamonds for 27 years.
The second concert in the series is Quarteto Nuevo, at 2 p.m., Jan. 23. The ensemble merges Western Classical, Eastern European Folk, Latin and Jazz with an organic feel.
The ensemble melds the music of ancient worlds with a contemporary groove.
The third concert in the series is The Good Life, featuring Perry Danos performing the music of Tony Bennett, at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22.
Like Bennett, Danos is the first-generation son of an immigrant. He was influenced by the Blues scene he first heard at his Greek father’s Chicago nightclub.
He has performed Bennett’s music across the country, including for several US presidents and has even shared the stage with the Bennett, himself.
Alias Brass Company will perform at 2 p.m., March 20 for the fourth concert in the series.
Hailed as “energetic, refreshing, and unique,” the Alias Brass Company, founded in 2013, is a collaboration of five artists and educators from across the nation. The group’s performances are comprised of standards and original compositions, along with concepts that blend musicianship with entertainment.
From Baroque to Classical to Jazz and Pop, the Alias Brass Company’s show presents instrumental music for every taste.
The band also strives to educate and inspire the next generation to ensure music will remain a sustainable and thriving art form in society.
The Vieness Piano Duo of Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell has performed for audiences with a wide range of repertoire. They were founded in 2017 at the University of Southern California.
The price of membership, which includes admission to all five concerts, is $70 for adults and $20 for youth ages 18 and younger.
Memberships and single-concert tickets may be purchased at Lancaster Performing Arts Center Box Office, 750 Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 661-723-5950.
Memberships may also be purchased by mailing an application and check to Antelope Valley Community Concerts. For details, visit www.avcommunityconcerts.org
