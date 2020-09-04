The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby will perform its first concert of the season at 4 p.m., Sept. 13, at Country Oaks Baptist Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the TSO Board decided that the Sept. 13 concert should include only musicians who could perform with masks. Music Director Dr. Newby selected the following program for strings, harp and piano:
Mozart, “Divertimento in D Major, K. 136, first movement”
Vaughan-Williams: Five Variants of “Dives and Lazarus”
Bloch: “Concerto Grosso No. 1”
Intermission
Tchaikovsky: “Serenade in C”
The audience will be limited in size and will be also masked and distanced.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, visit www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
If you go
When: 4 p.m., Sept. 13
Where: Country Oaks Baptist Church, Tehachapi
Cost: Free
The audience will be limited, social distanced and must wear masks.
