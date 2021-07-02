Celebrate the Fourth of July this year with a public fireworks display.
The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale have collaborated to bring their residents the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.
The festivities will kick off with a live performance by Trinity, followed at 7:15 p.m. by Rural Olympics games. The potato race will feature representatives from the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Quartz Hill and Antelope Valley High School athletes will face each other in a tug o’ war competition. The presentation of colors and the “National Anthem” will take place at 9 p.m., with the fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Grandstand seating tickets were free and quickly “sold” out, so they are no longer available. However, those who still wish to participate in the celebration and watch the fireworks show can bring their own chairs and blankets.
There will be no outside drinks or food allowed, but attendees can purchase beer and food from concessions in the cantina.
Everyone is subject to a bag check upon entering, anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and large backpacks, coolers and bags will not be permitted. In addition, all City of Lancaster events are no-colors, gang-free events.
Paid and free parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entrance is off Avenue H to access the parking lots. Premier parking is $10, while general parking is free.
