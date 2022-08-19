“A lot of time for reflection was helpful. We... I took that time to do a lot of self healing, introspection and digging deep to write a really honest and personal album.”
— Aimee Allen via a recent video interview with Rock Sound
Formed in 2011, the three Bivona brothers — drummer Jesse Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona and guitarist Kevin Bivona, along with vocalist Aimee Allen (Aimee Interrupter) — cut their teeth as Los Angeles Ska Punk band, The Interrupters, by touring with bands such as Rancid, The Transplants, Devil’s Brigade and Left Alone.
No strangers to Rancid’s scene, prior to the Interrupters, the Bivonas were mainstays of the band, Tim Timebomb And Friends, founded for his independent label by Tim Armstrong.
Picking up anthemic and rebellious sensibilities, songs in The Interrupter’s catalog like “Take Back The Power” (2014), “She’s Kerosene” (2018) and “Gave You Everything” (2018) garnered crossover Pop allure while letting them retain a certain gritty factor.
Taking four years between projects and positively flipping the isolation brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Interrupters offer their new, self-assured album, “In The Wild.” Released, on Aug. 5, via Hellcat/Epitaph, most songs were written in a home studio in their Los Angeles garage.
By adopting a reflective mindset, front-woman Aimee Interrupter gets personal on album opening, “Anything Was Better.”
Led by pulsing bass runs from Justin Bivona, Interrupter recalls her past. She’s content to be severed from her roots, clear from the raucous harmony throughout the chorus on this mid-tempo rocker. Flashes of Dub infuse the Ska ode “As We Live,” featuring Tim Armstrong (Rancid) and Rhonda Dakar (The Bodysnatchers).
Armstrong and Dakar’s complementary vocals, “Life is for dancing, life is for moving /As long as I’m breathing, I am renewing” sum up the song’s positive message atop up-tempo percussion and a hearty brass instrumental freakout.
The band wrote their new work with cohesion as a goal, so given that, the pace is divided with Punk/Rock songs offset by more traditional Ska compositions.
“Raised by Wolves” is this record’s perfect amalgamation of using music/art to heal. What’s more, the straight-forward Rock song reflects the substantial amount of time they spent in the wilderness when writing the album.
Lyrics “It doesn’t matter, my life was shattered/And my heart’s got holes/You left a child out in the wild/And I was raised by wolves/I was raised by wolves,” touches upon sensitive aspects of Interrupter’s past — from freeing herself from an abusive relationship, to finding healing in therapy practices and getting sober.
Opposite, peppy, Reggae-inflected songs, “In the Mirror” and “Kiss the Ground” are vehicles for Interrupter‘s gravelly vocals about coming to terms with herself after years of running.
At 14 tracks long, The Interrupters convey a tightly wound band chemistry throughout the album, when transitioning to the melody-strong Punk jams, “Jailbird,” “Worst for Me” and the poetic, imagery heavy “Afterthought”
For something unexpected, closing song “Alien,” was a direct by-product of the group working with less time constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scored as a big production with heavy guitars, the group sat with the song upon completion, allowing it to breathe. Topically embracing detachment, it naturally morphed into the first guitarless Interrupters song.
When talking about Punk Rock, there will surely be genre traditionalists who look down on The Interrupters’ mainstream appeal. But for anyone interested in a confident band honing a potent mix of Rock, Punk-Rock, Ska, and Pop while also injecting their own sense of style, it’s time to become “interrupted.”
