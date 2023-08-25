It doesn’t matter if you’re heading arenas or playing front of dart machines in the neighborhood bar, musicians are human beings at the end of the day, subject to the same strengths and weaknesses we all must manage or overcome.
Imposter syndrome seems to be the evasive phantom that plagues even the most successful people. Although it’s not only the artistic types who feel the grip of self doubt, there aren’t too many occupations, based on subjectivity, where the public eye is a prerequisite.
According to The Imposter Phenomenon, 70% of people have experienced this feeling in some aspect of their lives. Despite the juxtaposition, those creatives who feel a burning need to express their talents are often the first to invalidate it. Letting the creeping feeling that they don’t belong take over. The ironic part being if cultivating trickery and not talent was the goal, there probably wouldn’t be any guilt “fooling” anyone into liking what ends up on the canvas.
As an artist does achieve more, somehow they may not do anything to quell that inner voice that says, “What am I doing here?” Punk legend Henry Rollins has often channeling his self deprecating sensibilities into rage-fueled cathartic lyrics throughout his music career, as well as humorous moments during his spoken word shows. On the Church of What’s Happening Now Podcast, he described one of his first interactions with Ozzy Osbourne; a musical hero of Rollins he was asked to open for in the late 1990s.
“It was Type O Negative, [Rollins Band] and Ozzy. We played and no one threw anything at us. I showered and ran back up to watch Ozzy. He was standing on stage right, the band was waiting for him. I walk up and say, ‘Hey Ozzy, how are you doing?’ He said, ‘Is there anyone out there?’ I said, ‘Yeah like 25,000 people. What do you mean?’ He said, ‘I always get nervous that no one will show up.’ ”
Rollins went on to mention how Osbourne would be depressed all day worrying if anyone would show up. Perhaps a worry that never left from the early days Black Sabbath touring in local bars and clubs trying to make it. Although it’s not quite the same as Imposter Syndrome, that fear comes from the same place; worrying about being good enough.
As one example, the fear Osbourne felt is probably shared by many other musicians. Logically, if money or fame could quell that voice, those insecurities wouldn’t exist. In fact, the world would be filled with even more egomaniacal people then there are now.
Especially in this day and age of social media, it’s incredibly easy to compare in the social media age we live in. If only there were 10,000 monthly listeners on my Spotify page; then I would finally feel complete. A gluttonous rat race we are programmed to participate in. If only I was playing arenas like Ozzy Osbourne, then I would prove that specific person wrong. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Dr. Valerie Young, often regarded as the foremost expert on Imposter Syndrome, has identified five varieties of this brand of self-doubt:
1. The perfectionist: Holding high standards for ourselves. Even when something great is achieved, more could have been done or accomplished.
2. The expert: People have said that you’re an expert musician or artist. In response, there is a pressure to prove them right.
3. The natural genius: From a young age, people have said that you have a natural talent for a specific creative medium. It becomes frustrating when something doesn’t come easy.
4. The soloist: Feeling the need to do everything solo without asking for help. Doing so would be admitting that we don’t really know what we’re doing.
5. The superhero: Feeling the need to do it all. Overworking to prove to everyone that we’re worthy of any accomplishments.
We are all capable feel these at any point. The key is not to accept any of them as reality. Not making them an identity. In the day and age when there are no set rules on how to make it, there’s no solid infrastructure to support creative people, we must create our own. We must set our own parameters for success.
Looking inward instead of outward, writing down goals and trying to stay true to my voice re ways I’ve tried to counteract my own inner monologue of doubt. I’m always trying to take opportunities to jump into the deep end of the swimming pool even if I can’t swim. Knowing it never goes way and the puzzle of creating will never be fully figured out is comforting somehow. We are all the sum of our choices and circumstances, for good or ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.