Surfer, party Punk band FIDLAR ends a four-year absence with the EP, “That’s Life.”
Peer into the focused snapshot of their reality with no nonsense, debauchery-fueled, stimulant-amped music.
Formed in 2009, FIDLAR (skate culture acronym for “*expletive* it dawg, life’s a risk”) are currently a trio comprised of Zac Carper (vocals/guitar), Max Kuehn (drums) and Brandon Schwartzel (bass).
Max Kuehn and former member Elvis Kuehn (guitar/vocals) are the sons of Greg Kuehn (T.S.O.L.) while Carper is the son of famed surfboard designer John Carper.
Especially during raucous live shows, FIDLAR have fostered a sincere beach bum-slacker vibe with sharp Punk-Rock/Garage styles. Their last album, “Almost Free” (2019), represented a band continuing to celebrate excess but with wary maturity.
Reflecting growth, their musicianship was more accessible, taking cues from acts like The Black Keys and Beastie Boys.
With the typical band schedule (write, record, tour, repeat) upended during the pandemic, FIDLAR dispersed to work on individual projects. Carper used the time to embark on a caravaning trip culminating with a DMT ceremony in Lake Powell, yielding the DIY, stripped-sounding “That’s Life.”
Don’t get excited if you thought Carper’s trip within and without himself meant that the band is back with genre-bending music directly relayed from divine powers. FIDLAR is best at making essential songs for partiers.
Digging deeper, you find their narrations, often bratty and angsty, are also painted with current social commentary.
In lieu of a full album, “That’s Life” asserts the Punk trio’s musical brotherhood and is a good intro to anyone interested in FIDLAR’s dogma, “Don’t take life too seriously.”
Leading the six tracks is “Centipede,” a timeless story about an incompatible couple in a relationship.
The song is candy for veteran fans of classic FIDLAR who were missing that sound on “Almost Free.”
Starting out mellow, lyrics such as, “My girlfriend thinks I’ll abandon her/ She’s my oasis, but she treats me like I’m a blur/ We’re so depressed now, I don’t think it’s gonna work/ I’ll take my chances and you’ll take my favorite shirt,” builds to the Carper’s signature screaming vocals over searing, thick guitar.
“On Drugs” represents trippy experimentation with offbeat humor: “I’m on drugs, but I don’t have drugs on me/ I love drugs, and I swear that they love me. I’m doing drugs, or are they doing me?”
The chorus is an interpolation from Basement Jaxx’s “Where’s Your Head At.”
Elsewhere, Carper — in a care-free flow — details myriad toxicity and disillusionment atop crashing drum fills and increasingly intensifying guitar on “Sand on the Beach.”
Youthful, disjointed “FSU” represents FIDLAR’s rebellious side, though it toes the line of sounding too juvenile.
“Taste the Money” borders red-hot Pop-Punk and with references such as, “I’ll get sedated with anyone, *expletive* jaded and only twenty-one/ And I can settle back in your yard, stuck in the closet, that’s never gonna work,” it’s easy to forget that Carper, seemingly an eternal party monster is now in his mid-30s.
Wrapping up “That’s Life,” the hectic title track sounds like angry prose in a therapy session regarding messed up situations.
Does life have you feeling down?
Pop on any of FIDLAR’s new songs and don’t fret.
