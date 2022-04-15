The famed movie character Ferris Bueller once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
It’s a clichéd, yet universal truth we can all relate to. Local promoter Carlos Aguado has experienced this first-hand. Known for running the promotion/booking company Burgerwolf, he has arrived at the eighth year anniversary of his business.
Drawing inspiration from his love of local music, he booked shows for two years in various locations around the Valley. When an opportunity arose to book bands at The Britisher, Aguado found his home. The name Burgerwolf, an homage to the TV show “Workaholics,” followed soon after.
On April 30, Burgerwolf will host an eighth-year anniversary show at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale. The lineup serves almost like a miniature festival showcasing a variety of local talent, including This Place is A Zoo, Big Fun, Triste, SHIIVA, Luster and more.
I talked with Aguado to learn more.
Jesse Davidson: How has the AV music scene grown and changed over the last 10 years?
Carlos Aguado: The way shows have changed lately, there’s a lot more community within the bands and people who attend the shows. You see a lot of familiar faces, which is always nice, and I’ve made a lot of great friendships. Everyone is really looking out for each other. Whereas before, it didn’t really feel as cohesive as it does now. And obviously, just the talent that’s coming out.
JD: With things reopening, it seems like there’s been a huge resurgence in live music locally. Would you agree or disagree?
CA: Yeah I definitely agree. Also, with things opening up, there’s a lot more enthusiasm for going to shows. There’s different people I’ve never really seen before. A lot people saying, “I didn’t know music was going on out here this much.”
JD: I remember, as a kid, it could be a struggle at first to find out what’s happening musically in town. Since you’re seeing new kids becoming involved with local music, how are they arriving to it?
CA: It’s a big combination of everything. I’ve talked to some of the kids and they’re pretty much starting bands from stuff they’re listening to. Sometimes it’s other local bands they’ve seen. Also, I’ve seen bands completely change from Indie bands to a more hardcore sound just based off of them growing as music listeners. Instead of mimicking or paying homage to their favorite local band, they’re branching out and doing more things they like. A big component, even now, is word-of-mouth. Having friends in bands that invite their friends to shows.
JD: It helps keeps this oddly tribal, primitive component to DIY music. You almost have to hear about it from friends who are involved. That’s kind of a cool part of it don’t you think?
CA: Yeah definitely. Even recently, I’ve found some of the most incredible bands from friends saying, “Hey, check this out.” They’ll send me a link and my mind is blown. It’s still really important factor in finding new music.
JD: With the 10 years you’ve been booking shows altogether, is a surprise to still be doing this? What was your approach when you first started?
CA: When I initially started, I wasn’t looking to book shows, necessarily. I’ve been going to shows out here since 1998 and always wanted to be involved in some capacity. I started booking shows at The Britisher, where I’m still booking now. That’s where I got my start. I didn’t necessarily have a goal in mind. For me, as long as I’m accepted, there’s a need for music and people want to come to my shows, I’ll be around as long as the community wants me to be around. Booking at Transplants was a huge step for me. The team there has really embraced me and I’ve been able to start booking bigger bands from LA or touring bands.
With the pandemic, things were so up in the air around that time, I didn’t really know if there was still going to be a venue like The Britisher for me. I was more or less prepared with not being able to do it. I’m just glad we’re able to and we’re coming back really strong.
JD: Currently, do you have any goals with Burgerwolf or is it still living in the moment and seeing what happens?
CA: That’s just my approach with life, in general. Live day by day and enjoy everything that’s around you. Not that I’m not thinking of things long-term, but I’m thinking of things right now. What stuff can we bring to the Valley right now? Living in the moment and enjoying how rad things are.
