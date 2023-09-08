Sometimes the thing which we fear most is the one thing that will save us.
Thrust upon us when we least expect it, change can sweep through our lives like wildfire. Arriving with hardly a warning and sometimes, completely destroying what we know. Rattling our foundation to the core. What seems irrecoverable in the moment becomes indefatigable the following year.
Growth returns to the forrest as shades of green pierce through the blackened crust. What once was is no more, but there is the chance for something new and vibrant to exist. As Jeff Goldblum’s character says in “Jurassic Park,” “Life finds a way”
Obviously I don’t meant to make light of a disaster we Californians have to face every year. It’s the best metaphor I could come up with waiting for coffee to jump start my brain.
Sometimes, change doesn’t arrive via some radical circumstance but in the shifting sands our lives are built on. Life as a musician, or creative person, is fraught with change. It seems like every five years, the business of being creative alters. New technology is always around the corner, attitudes and tastes move in the public, the ice slowly melts in the cocktail we drink from.
When we find a process that works, often times it feels safe to stay there. It may be completely dysfunctional on a personal level. As long it produces results in the desired area, making more money, making career progress, etc, we can overlook the toll it takes on who were. We tie ourselves to this beast we build everyday that can turn on us at any moment. Regardless of how blackened the landscape gets, we hold on to what works because it took so long to create it in the first place.
We can lose sight of the spark that got us started in our childhood. The fearlessness, or sometimes being burdened by fear, is the motivator for the angsty, angry youth to pick up an instrument, paint brush or the pen and forge their own path.
As we get older, a few more lines are carved into our face; a few more neural pathways are burned deeper into our minds. Without a conscious breaking of our patterns, we’ll never get to the green that’s waiting underneath the surface. Sometimes the decks must be cleared.
Steve Harvey, and celebrities in general, aren’t usually sources of inspiration for me. Unless I want to watch him gawk at the level of human stupidity on “Family Feud,” his inspirational sayings have never struck a chord in my soul. Recently, I discovered a clip from his talk show about wanting to purchase a new car:
“I got this new job. I was saving a little bit so I could get me a new car. I would tell my mother, who was a Sunday school teacher, I would say, ‘Hey Momma! I’m gonna get me a new car.’ She said, ‘Yeah I know, boy, but your old car is in the backyard up on the blocks.’ Leaves had gotten under it, paper cups and oil stains where I tried to fix it and never could get it to work.”
Harvey keeps saving his money and approaching his mother saying he was going to buy a new car. She replied with the same retort every time.
Harvey came back again and his perspective changed: “One day about the sixth time, I said, ‘Momma, how come every time I get paid, I try to come in here and say something positive, (and) you keep telling em about my old car on the blocks?’ She said, ‘Son, you ain’t got nowhere to put no new car.’ ”
He called a tow service and got the car removed. Harvey then removed the cylinder blocks, cleaned the trash out from underneath and polished the driveway.
“All of a sudden, the driveway looked new!” Harvey exclaimed. “There was a lot of space in the yard for everything. Two weeks later, I got a new car. It wasn’t new; it was used, but I bought a car. I pulled it into the driveway and said, ‘Momma, I bought the car.’ She replied, ‘That’s because you had somewhere to put it. You can’t ask God for something and have nowhere to receive it.’ ”
It hit me like a lightning bolt —we must make space for the things we really want in life. We must figure out what is on blocks that’s no longer serving us, making way for what we really care about.
Taking a similar leap of faith that got us out of playing in our bedrooms to the first time performing on stage when we were kids. Something entirely nerve-racking at first becoming something we don’t want to live without.
