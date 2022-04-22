PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse is celebrating the opening of its newest art exhibit “Inheritance: A Father Son Exhibition, the art of John Zender Estrada and Deon Zender Estrada” with a free reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on April 28. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit will be on display from April 28 through June 30. The Playhouse lobby will be open for viewing during that period from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturdays.
This exhibit will highlight the individual works by Estrada and his son, as well as a collaboration series by both artists. It visually expresses how an inheritance is an example of how we can leave physical possessions, talents, traits or even a legacy for our children to step into, as well as the importance of leaving a beautiful world to our children.
John Zender Estrada, an urban expressionist painter, is esteemed for his public murals throughout Los Angeles County as well as the nation. His easel work confronts and translates the essence of the body, soul, and the spirit through a fusion of biological and morphological ideas with spiritual abstractions. To preview his works, visit www.JohnZender.com
Deon Zender Estrada is a naturalist painter who fell in love with marine life at age six.
He discovered his passion for painting fish when he was helping his dad paint a mural when he was 11 years old. Now 18, he has created a body of work that centers around marine life and birds. To preview his work, visit www.KingKelpArt.com
The Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.
