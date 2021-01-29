“The Glitz; The Glamour,” released on Jan. 22, is a new box set, available physically and digitally, featuring the solo work of Perry Farrell.
This fresh 33-track digital companion is a musical index cataloging the varying sounds of his wandering solo career. Most notably known as front man for the Alternative Rock band, Jane’s Addiction, a musical foursome credited with achieving success being at the forefront of the Alt Rock scene in the ’80s, he started his musical career on rockier terms with post-Punk collective Psi Com.
After getting a rock band together and recording an EP with a successful producer, Ethan James (Minutemen’s “Double nickels on the Dime,” 1984), Ferrell and his then-company were dismayed and set back when their sole shipment arrived with more than half the copies warped.
Psi Com’s doomed EP Initiates the collection conjuring the spirits of that group’s inception, five tracks of emotionally thick, sometimes droning Joy Division meets Velvet Underground experiments.
Of these tracks, “Ho Ka Hey,” with its fast-paced Goth Rock bass/drums and flanged out guitar nestling dark imagery like, “The medicine wheel is home and pasture, goes by ecological disaster ... There’s a right wing palace in a sick terrain,” is the most accessible.
The next 11-track section of this digital set shines upon his 2007 standalone album, “Ultra Payload” with the short-lived act, Satellite Party. More Alt-Rock singles play throughout — this time a lighter, poppier, “Wish Upon A Dog Star” and a celebratory, funky “One Love, Let’s Celebrate,” with contributions from Peter Hook, Fergie, Thievery Corporation, Flea and John Frusciante.
Other features on “The Glitz; The Glamour” include the acoustic guitar-led Pop shine of “Love Feedback” (featuring Kind Heaven Orchestra and Etta Lau Ferrell), “Vast Visitation” (featuring Jim Morrison and Kind Heaven Orchestra) on an Electronic/Funk mash-up and a high octane U2-feeling “Turn over The World,” with Taylor Hawkins and Starcrawler.
Disco on “Hard Life Easy” and light atmospheric/ambient tones from “Woman in the Window,” are a continued sign of the 61-year-old’s willingness to experiment with music genres, assisting with the addition here of a disc of remixes by Electronic artists like UNKLE, Maceo Plex, Groove Armada and more.
Covering every corner of his solo career, this album leaves no stone unturned, delighting fans of the film franchise “Twilight,” not forgetting this deep cut, “Go All The Way (Into the Twilight).”
Physical copies of the above-mentioned are packaged and sold at any music retailer for $100+, as six CDs or nine LPs, in the colored vinyl box set of “The Glitz; The Glamour.”
Other items added are a Blu-ray featuring a Dolby Atmos surround mix of the album, “Kind Heaven” (2019), along with three new Atmos-mixed tracks from the remix record, a hardcover photographic book, two prints and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.