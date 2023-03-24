Some 190 students in fourth through 12th grade competed in the Dance Force Youth Ballroom Competition held March 11-12 at Eastside High School.

The students learned how to do the merengue, cha cha, bachata, foxtrot, tango, rumba and East Coast swing depending on their grade level. The choreography was done by  professional ballroom dancers Jonathan Atkinson and Lorena Bravo, who live in Los Angeles and Azusa, respectively. They are also creators of the scoring software Callback. The competition is sponsored by USA Dance.

