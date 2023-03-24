Some 190 students in fourth through 12th grade competed in the Dance Force Youth Ballroom Competition held March 11-12 at Eastside High School.
The students learned how to do the merengue, cha cha, bachata, foxtrot, tango, rumba and East Coast swing depending on their grade level. The choreography was done by professional ballroom dancers Jonathan Atkinson and Lorena Bravo, who live in Los Angeles and Azusa, respectively. They are also creators of the scoring software Callback. The competition is sponsored by USA Dance.
A group of junior pros — top amateurs and local dance professionals — visited participating schools once a month leading up to the competition to support the teachers and the young dancers.
Schools have teams but the students compete as individual couples; they sign up for as many dances as they have learned at their school.
The participating elementary and middle schools this year were Chaparral Prep Academy, Ocotillo Elementary School, Los Amigos Dual Immersion School, High Desert School, Mariposa Computer Science Magnet, Sunnydale Elementary School, Westpark Elementary School, Educate 4 and iLEAD Charter School.
The high school teams were from Blue Ridge Academy, California City High School, High Desert District team and Palmdale High School. In addition, nine students who graduated from the program came back for the new alumni dancers division.
Spirit Awards were presented to the teams with the most team, parent and spectator spirit, as well as cheering for everyone and good sportsmanlike conduct.
The fourth- and fifth-grade winner was Sunnydale Elementary School in the Lancaster School District. The middle school winner was iLEAD Charter School and the high school winner was Blueridge Academy.
Sunnyvale coaches were Teresa Cole, Stephanie Zuniga and high school junior volunteer Kaelyn Robinson.
Sunnydale fifth-graders Roman Menjivar and Alice Dominguez placed first in the merengue and East Coast swing divisions. Menjivar and partner Adalene Morales placed first in the Jack and Jill merengue.
“In the future I want to continue ballroom dancing,” Menjivar said.
The program started about 19 years ago with sixth graders and continued to add different grade levels as its popularity grew. Now, fourth- through 12th-grade students can participate, event director Lisa Sandoval said.
The ballroom dance competition typically has about 500 students competing. The competition was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers held a virtual event in 2021 because they wanted the students to be able to dance, Sandoval said.
The competition returned to an in-person event last year with a small group of students.
“We doubled in size this year and we expect to double in size again and get back,” Sandoval said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.