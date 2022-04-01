PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host a Family Field Day from 1 to 3 p.m., on April 7 at Legacy Commons Park, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
The city’s parks and recreation staff will provide board games, an obstacle course, carrom boards, croquet, checkers, cornhole and bocci ball.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
