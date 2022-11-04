The pursuit of music is a lifelong endeavor and there’s always a hidden corner in the tower of song yet to be discovered.
As Miles Davis famously said, “Sometimes it takes you a long time to sound like yourself.” Doing what you love doesn’t mean you’ll never work a day in your life; it means the sweat dripping from your brow will water your own seeds, not someone else’s.
Fox Fagan, multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter, is tilling his musical garden in hopes for a bountiful harvest. Hailing from Portsmouth, United Kingdom, he has been a Los Angeles resident since 2008.
Rising through the ranks of the Rock scene, he landed a gig playing bass for Wilson Phillips, in 2012. It’s a steady tenure he still holds today. Expanding his resumé, in 2019 he began to perform with Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) in his solo band.
An important cog in many musical machines for the last decade, Fagan has stepped into his own spotlight by launching a solo career. At 8 p.m., Nov. 5, he will provide direct support for vocalist Shira Elias, a futuristic, R&B/Funk sensation, at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale.
On paper, it appears success occurred quickly for Fagan. However, it was a cultivation of critical decisions and lifelong dedication. When his dad gifted him a keyboard in his early childhood, the journey began.
“It was a Casio,” Fagan recalled. “It had four songs programed into it and would play everything but the melody. What happened was lights would pop up on the keyboard and you would start pressing the lights and work out the melody. Even before that, I was singing quite a lot.”
Disguised as a fun game, he was covertly learning the inner workings of song structures and crafting melodies years before most musicians find their instrument.
As he entered high school, his music instructor, John Gleadal, ultimately changed the course of Fagan’s life.
“He was great, man,” he said. “Very supportive. He would introduce me to the older musicians in school. He was my first mentor in a way. I had multiple bands at that school. I had a boy band, I’m pretty sure, where we sang and rapped.”
After graduation at 16, in the height of carefree adolescence, Fagan’s family decided to emigrate to Australia.
“My dad’s sister lives there,” he said. “He went to visit her, came back and said, ‘We should try to move there.’ From my parents’ point of view, they thought they could give us a better life in Australia. I was excited by it because it seemed like it was much sunnier there. I remembered it rained for three months straight, every day, before we moved.”
In Melbourne, Fagan found his true voice in Rock ‘n’ Roll, playing his first real, paid gigs as a professional musician. Through cutting his teeth playing bars and clubs, he built a network for himself one gig at a time.
While performing with groups Electric Mary, Braindead Lovers and backing up vocalist Jon Stevens of INXS, local radio play and regional touring became apart of his life.
One day, Fagan woke up and had an epiphany.
“I distinctly remember a January morning, in 2008, and felt, ‘I’m going to move to America,’ ” he said. “That was it, there was nothing stopping me. My dad was the union rep on a building site and he got me job when I told him I was moving. I think that was the time when he started taking my music career seriously. Up until that, he would say I should do something else. It’s quite powerful that, to make a decision.”
Following the sunny weather like a true English rocker, Fagan left everything he knew behind and started from scratch. It’s the silent, ferocious wager new Angelenos from around the world make, hoping for a brighter future.
“The first three years were just rough,” he said. “However, there were magical droplets along the way saying, ‘You should be here.’ ”
Once again, Fagan began building a network one gig at a time. However, it’s not only about getting the gig, it’s about sustaining it. Along with rigorous preparation, he has always served the song, not himself.
“You’re there to make music, which is a spiritual thing,” he said. “Good energy is part of that.”
Betting on himself once again, Fagan is surrendering to the unknown and putting his positive vibe and Rock ‘n’ Roll energy into his own music.
“You have these dreams and goals of growing up and becoming a musician,” he said. “They just kind of happen in a way you wouldn’t expect. Sometimes, it’s bigger than you expect. When you don’t get something, something bigger is coming along that’s making space to go even further than you thought you could.”
