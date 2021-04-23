At the beginning of April, the discovery of a new music project sent a shock wave through my system.
With the extreme variance of styles, sounds, sensibilities and lyrical content I listen to, and my knowledge of music history, nothing has truly shocked me for quite some time. This changed after hearing music that wasn’t written or composed by human beings.
Within the last 10 years, music created by various artificial intelligence programs has become more prominent. Of my own volition, I have ignored any sort of advancement in this area. However, I can no longer ignore the robotic elephant in the room.
The Lost Tapes of The 27 Club is a project created by Over The Bridge, a Toronto-based nonprofit organization that aims to raise awareness and support to music industry professionals dealing with various mental health issues.
To that end, artificial intelligence was enlisted to create “new” music from members from the 27 Club. For those unaware, this is a lengthy list of musicians, actors and artists that died at 27 years old. Tragically, this usually occurs from drug overdoses or suicide. Four famous 27 Club members were used to create four tracks for this EP: Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse.
This is a statement from The Lost Tapes of the 27 Club Website:
“As long as there’s been popular music, musicians and crews have struggled with mental health at a rate far exceeding the general adult population. And this issue hasn’t just been ignored. It’s been romanticized, by things like the 27 Club — a group of musicians whose lives were all lost at just 27 years old. To draw attention to this issue, we used AI to imagine what these artists might have created, were they still with us.”
According to Rolling Stone, the Google AI program Magenta was used to analyze 20-30 different compositions from each artist. Their article states,
“For the Lost Tapes project, Magenta analyzed the artists’ songs as MIDI files, which works similarly to a player-piano scroll by translating pitch and rhythm into a digital code that can be fed through a synthesizer to recreate a song. After examining each artist’s note choices, rhythmic quirks, and preferences for harmony in the MIDI file, the computer creates new music that the staff could pore over to pick the best moments.”
Before this project, I was not familiar with Over The Bridge and knew nothing of their work. Undoubtedly, there is a massive problem with mental health in the music community that needs to be cared for. I’m not here to disparage their organization, just this musical project.
In my view, this will only exacerbate the biggest insecurities that musicians and artists share: Financial insecurity and feeling invalid in what we create. Since March of 2020, musicians and crews have been reminded they are “unessential.” We’ve all felt some form of worthlessness since this pandemic has started. What better way to combat these negative feelings than to be replaced by an algorithm? To think this will help any artist struggling with anxiety or depression is grossly misguided and a complete slap in the face.
I was not even an idea during Hendrix’s or Morrison’s lifetime. I was an infant when Kurt Cobain killed himself. I was 19 when Amy Winehouse died. Before her demise, magazines I read published photos of her stumbling around London in a shirtless stupor. The media wrote her off as a mess and a has-been. They were waiting for her to become a commodity.
A hero has to die before they can become immortal. When someone becomes immortal, they become infinitely more valuable — forever young with no Elvis jumpsuit phase. Myths are far more profitable than human beings, those pesky, troublesome creatures with emotional problems. If only there was a way to eliminate this variable in the equation for total autonomy over the product.
Between the value of human life versus the value of a dollar, we are shown countless times, which is more important in our society. Even on a personal level, as health is sacrificed for career ambitions.
As with the trajectory of all technology, AI will become more efficient, faster and adaptable. Once it’s there, why have songwriters and musicians you need to pay, want time off to raise families and have mental health issues?
In the eyes of large business entities, if it becomes easier and more profitable to have music written by Artificial Intelligence, that’s the direction society will go. We will be trained to accept it, like most advancements, without questioning it.
Those who dissent will be deemed obsolete. Before AI composes a hit song that becomes globally ubiquitous, we should really examine the ramifications before we consume it. Attention and money votes. Choose wisely.
