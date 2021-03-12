PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library announced the winners of its Black History Month essay writing contest during a virtual Zoom awards ceremony at 7 p.m., March 3.
The winners are Rocio Rivera, first place in the ninth to 12th grade category; Khloe N. Kith, first place in the sixth to eighth grade category; Ily Mac Millan, second place in the sixth to eighth grade category; and Anthony Rivera, third place in the sixth to eighth grade category.
The contest’s theme was “Who is your favorite African American Hero and how has she or he influenced your life?”
The winning essays may be found on at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or on the Palmdale City Library Facebook page.
“We were very impressed with the thoughts and writing shared with us during this contest,” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “I encourage everyone to view the winning essays on our website and Facebook page to see some impressive work.”
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the Library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the Library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment.
Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday,
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
