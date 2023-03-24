The Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department is accepting one-act scripts for the 26th Original One Act Play Festival to be held July 28-30 at the AVC Performing Arts Theatre.
Those interested in seeing their written work become a live performance, should submit a play focused on “family” and/or “friendships” — the good, the bad and the ugly.
Each script must fit within/relate to the theme and have character description for all main characters. Scripts should be two to 10 minutes in length, in a standard play format with a maximum of two plays per playwright.
To submit email, send to jmacfie@avc.edu. Scripts must be submitted as a PDF attachment.
Email should include script summary (no more than one page); character description and script.
The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m., April 9.
Priority will be given to local playwrights and the AV College community.
Plays from playwrights that have been professionally published or produced will not be accepted.
A panel of Theatre Arts Department faculty and professionals will review and select plays.
AV College does not require any enrollment for chosen playwrights. The playwrights may have some participation in rehearsals if there are rewrites, but it’s not required.
