Enrollment is open for those interested in taking a role in the Antelope Valley College Theatre Arts Department’s spring Theatre for Young Audiences production of “Patchwork” by Carol Lauck. In addition, open auditions will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, Jan. 14, in the AV College Black Box Theatre.
All who enroll will be part of the production. The audition process will be used to determine placement of roles within the production. A variety of roles is available. The AV College Theatre Arts Department encourages actors of all races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities and ages as well as the deaf to attend.
Auditions are open to all AV College students and other interested members of the community. Previous theater experience is not mandatory for any role. Those auditioning should arrive wearing clothes that allow for movement.
A cleverly designed ensemble of old-fashioned fables and contemporary foibles, “Patchwork” is stitched together with wit and wisdom. Fast-paced, funny and thought provoking, each scene is visually and mentally stimulating. Each scene is introduced by a patch ready to be sewn, with the completed quilt presented at the conclusion.
This Theatre for Young Audiences production will tour Antelope Valley area elementary schools throughout the spring, performing every Friday from March through May and play for one weekend in the AV College Performing Arts Theatre.
For those who wish to enroll now, the class can be found under THA 118A — Rehearsal and Performance: Child (for one credit) or THA 118B for two or three credits.
For details, contact Jonet Leighton at 722-6300 Ext. 6393, or jleighton@avc.edu
