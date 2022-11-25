Christmas train

From now until New Year’s Eve, members and visitors, alike, can enjoy the towering Christmas tree and Lionel train on display at Edwards Federal Credit Union.

 Courtesy of EFCU

Take a big helping of twinkling lights, throw in a dash or dozens of colorful ornaments, add a pinch of nostalgia from yesteryear and you get something from the folks at Edwards Federal Credit Union.

The credit union, 39963 10th St. West, in Palmdale, is once again displaying a model Winter Wonderland featuring a towering Christmas tree and an 8x12-foot Lionel train layout, complete with a holiday winter wonderland village. Numerous new buildings, plus an elevated trolley line were added to this year’s display.

