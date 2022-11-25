Take a big helping of twinkling lights, throw in a dash or dozens of colorful ornaments, add a pinch of nostalgia from yesteryear and you get something from the folks at Edwards Federal Credit Union.
The credit union, 39963 10th St. West, in Palmdale, is once again displaying a model Winter Wonderland featuring a towering Christmas tree and an 8x12-foot Lionel train layout, complete with a holiday winter wonderland village. Numerous new buildings, plus an elevated trolley line were added to this year’s display.
There is a red “Letters to Santa” mailbox with a direct connection to the North Pole, where children aged 10 years and younger, can drop off their letters. EFCU staff will ensure the letters get to the post office. From now until Dec. 17, each child who drops off a letter will get a special present from the credit union (while supplies last).
This year, adults or “kids at heart” who accompany their child, will also get a special gift filled with holiday cheer. Visitors don’t need to be a member to see the display or drop off a letter to Santa.
Edwards Federal Credit Union wants to share the experience from a bygone era with every child in the Antelope Valley, no matter their age, so come by and see the model train.
Edwards Federal Credit Union’s Winter Wonderland display is open to members and the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, between now and New Year’s Eve.
