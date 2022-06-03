PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, will present a “A Little Night Music” concert by the West Coast Classical Orchestras at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
The selection of music will range from Pop and Jazz to Classical.
Tickets are $10 and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Self-selection seating is available for all Playhouse events.
Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show.
The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For details, call 661-267-5684.
