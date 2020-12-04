The process of crafting music is not an exact science. Quite often, it’s less of a mathematical formula and really an emotional exorcism. It’s a well of pain within that must be cleansed. Hopefully, that emotional pain transforms into positive growth.
Today, we have such a story. Originally born and raised around the East LA area, David Cristerna has been playing music since he was 11 years old, but it wasn’t until he moved to the Antelope Valley in 2013, that he was finally able to form a band, Los Mangos.
Inspired by the Indie and Surf-Punk sounds of Surf Curse and The Garden, Los Mangos were fortunate enough to open for them at the Lancaster Moose Lodge a few years ago. Recently, Cristerna has released a solo EP under the name Rueben DeMango titled, “From Dust T’ll Dawn.” He talked with us about its Country influence, his head-space going into recording and fatherhood.
JD: Can you take me through how this EP came together? What was the environment like in the studio?
DC: We recorded it at the home of our late friends Aidan and Ainsley Hubbard. It was over there at their dad’s studio. I was going through a lot at the time. There was a girl involved and I got hurt, among other things. I was drinking a lot, being reckless and really getting into Country music for whatever reason. That’s what was speaking to me was songs about drinking and heartache. Buck Owens, Glen Campbell, Hank Williams, Conway Twitty. Old school stuff.
At the time, I wrote a bunch of ideas. I had all of these crazy feelings and had to put them out on something. I asked Kent Hubbard, the owner of the barn where we recorded, if I could stay there for two weeks while we recorded. Just eat, sleep and record. I offered to pay him but he never asked me to do that. He said yes and it was really, really cool. I’d wake up really early. Danny Hernandez was living there at the time and engineered it. Danny played bass on basically everything, Jimmy Wheeler did all the drums, I did all the guitars. They’re such good musicians. It makes me a better musician playing with dudes I feel are better than me (laughs). We didn’t really know what we were going to do. What happens if we just dive deep, don’t leave and see if we can make something out of these crumbs? We recorded for about 12-16 hours a day and that included mixing and experimenting. Nothing else mattered and it was focused on that. Art, art, art.
JD: This EP is definitely a hybrid of the Los Mangos sound and the Country influence you mentioned.
DC: It was gnarly, man. I think that the best music is honest music. Being honest with yourself so you can be honest on the piece. So I was trying to make myself go crazier, which was weird. I had a lot of alcohol around. It was a constant thing. I thought if I dived deep into that craziness, it would just create something different and more would come out of it. I’d look back on pictures and conversations I had with certain people so I could feel worse than I already did, you know? (laughs). Even with the musicians on the EP, I’d know about things that happened to them and started talking about it to get them low with me before we recorded.
Everyday was the same schedule. I’d wake up around 6 or 7:30. There was a refrigerator outside the barn and there was a bathroom inside studio, so we never had to leave. I would go to the local liquor store and gas station called King Liquor. I only left three times and it was only to go to this place. I’d ask for a box and fill it up with tall cans of Hurricane because they were only $1. I’d crack one first thing in the morning, wake up my drummer and then we’d just go. I also didn’t shower and I was smelling crazy. I don’t even know where my mind was or recognize that person now. I’m a father now and that brings on a whole new thing. It keeps me in check and I’m not drowning in booze anymore.
JD: Wow. So when, exactly, did you record this?
DC: December 2018 into January 2019.
JD: And how long have you been a dad?
DC: Six months now. I didn’t know I was going to have a kid until a year after I recorded that. The new songs I write are about the challenges and stress of raising a kid but how it’s a huge blessing at the same time.
To hear David Cristerna and Los Mangos, visit https://open.spotify.com/album/3ETgndv5py8BNYOfSmOg8m?si=9IonqSy5SYWeTFqKerFB8g
