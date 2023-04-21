Jesse Davidson

As regular readers of this column know, I have regularly discussed one of the biggest growing trends in music: the increasingly mainstream use of AI Generated Music in popular culture.

Since its invention in 1957, this technological trend has leaped from a novelty to flooding steaming services with artificially generated songs. The advent and popularity of programs like Chat GPT or “Jukebox,” created by the research firm OpenAI, has been met with much controversy among artists and musicians. All it takes simple audio, text or image prompts input into the program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.