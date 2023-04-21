As regular readers of this column know, I have regularly discussed one of the biggest growing trends in music: the increasingly mainstream use of AI Generated Music in popular culture.
Since its invention in 1957, this technological trend has leaped from a novelty to flooding steaming services with artificially generated songs. The advent and popularity of programs like Chat GPT or “Jukebox,” created by the research firm OpenAI, has been met with much controversy among artists and musicians. All it takes simple audio, text or image prompts input into the program.
These programs have caused the most controversy for songwriter Nick Cave. Recently, Google unveiled an advanced AI music generator, but potential legal trouble may prevent its arrival to the general public.
According to CNN, Universal Music Group has sent letters to Spotify, Apple Music and many other streaming platforms urging them to stop AI from training on melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted material.
A spokesperson on behalf of UMG also said these companies have “a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators.”
Many experts claim it’s not that simple. Currently, there are no regulations against how AI can “train”; which is primarily learned via existing works on the Internet or a library of music given to it by humans.
Unlike previous technological developments, such as automated drum machines or synthesizers, these developments stand to threaten the very development of human creativity. Martin Clancy, editor of the 2022 book “Artificial Intelligence and Music Ecosystem,” spoke with Wired about the next wave of AI music.
“AI is different — different because of its speed, its scale, its ability for personalization,” Clancy said. “It really can outcompete with human endeavor and has the ability to produce a huge amount of material.”
In an example of embracing this new evolution,Grammy-winning DJ and producer David Guetta was able to create a new song in an hour. Using ChatGPT for lyrics and Uberduck for vocals, the result was a rap with a voice that sounded exactly like Eminem, which he played at a show last February.
Although not intending to release the song commercially, the exercise was a demonstration in what AI is capable of. However, Guetta admitted there are many ethical questions raised about AI’s copyright infringement.
“That is an ethical problem that needs to be addressed because it sounds crazy to me that today I can type lyrics and it’s going to sound like Drake is rapping it or Eminem,” he said.
Even without legal restrictions, the mere act of policing it isn’t really possible now.
Outside of the profit margins of giant corporations, all of this advancement raises important questions. Mainly, regardless of creative medium or level of success, what will it mean to be an artist moving forward?
As with any technology, once the cat claws its way out of the bag, humanity never moves back. Our definitions and standards change, for good or ill, with technology. As this radical new programming, still in its infancy, will become smarter and more adept, it’s impossible to give a reasonable projection of what the landscape will look like in just five years, let alone predictions about the future.
Musicians and audiences alike, particularly in the local scene, should be asking themselves, “What is unique about human creativity? What is it about artists we love that can’t be replicated by artificiality?”
Without asking these questions ourselves, it’s easier to blindly accept these changes, without analyzing them, as they fly by us in lightspeed.
It’s one thing to create a song about heartbreak, death or the other perils of life. It’s entirely different to live through them, take that piece of the soul and bare it for everyone to experience; staining the pages, canvas and pressed vinyl with our deepest thoughts, fears, loves lost and won.
Pop music, manufactured like Spam, could potentially be replaced by our algorithmic overlords. However, the catharsis songwriters, painters and writers channel into their work from genuine emotions and trauma won’t be authentically replaced by AI.
Also, there’s nuances to emotions that gifted artists can explore and express in uniquely personal ways. John Prine, considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, famously said, “If I can make myself laugh about something that I should be crying about, that’s pretty good … I guess what I always found funny was the human condition. There is a certain comedy and pathos to trouble and accidents. Like, when a driver has parked his car crookedly and then wonders why he has the bad luck of being hit.”
Contrary to popular opinion, I believe embracing our flaws will be the key to saving our humanity.
