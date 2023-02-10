Country singer Elle King spent the early years of her life nurturing her ability to communicate with the world through music.
The daughter of “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider and model London King, she briefly tasted the allure of the West Coast before divorce relocated her and her mother to Ohio.
The musical influence in her youth came from her stepfather, Justin Tesa. Already performing by her 20s, she embraced her mother’s maiden name, added banjo playing to her repertoire and played numerous local shows, which caught the attention of people such as musician and record executive Randy Jackson.
A deal with him didn’t work out, but as a singer/songwriter, her first album established her Pop/Rockabilly style. Following, “Shake the Spirit” (2018) was centered more on a Roots-Pop style of Rock.
After a five-year hiatus, King’s new album, “Come Get Your Wife,” presents her diving head-first into Country tones. Working beside contemporaries with known wild streaks like Ashley McBryde and Miranda Lambert, “Come Get Your Wife” is a search for love caked in mud and drenched with self-assurance and rebellion.
Released Jan. 27, mid-tempo Country-Rock origin story “Ohio” leads the 13-track LP. Showcasing acoustic guitar, banjo and an electric guitar solo, King opens the track by recalling her youth — a topic she seldom talks about publicly.
With Friday nights in rolling hills that include activities like back porch swingin’ and shooting a .22-caliber rifle on the banks of a river, she doesn’t yearn for the glitz and glamour of places like Hollywood.
Taking this country road detour, it’s common for genre themes like love for the land and family to intersect. King wrote the song as a love letter to her family, specifically her grandmother.
“Before You Met Me” is under three minutes of slightly boppy steel that describes a character, now wifey-material, who needed to indulge in a wild-streak before settling down.
King’s twangy, melodic and slightly gruff delivery, “The way I used to be, I can guarantee/ two weeks in you would’ve left me/ looking at the old me, anything but holy/ glad you didn’t know me before you met me,” perfectly fits the song.
A side helping of Gospel, “Try Jesus,” is a slightly humorous meditation on relationships: “Thinkin’ I should try Jesus, ‘Cause every other man let me down. Got me singin’, ‘Hey Hallelujah, A-freakin’-men.’ ”
As for the band — an organ and a background choir elevate the slow Country-Rock backdrop with Southern revival-like energy.
“Worth A Shot” (featuring Dierks Bentley) and later “Jersey Giant” are also worthy. They show that King can command a track when needed or she can leave enough space to shine alongside a co-star.
The former is an alcohol-drenched yet smooth duet about saving a relationship.
“Jersey Giant,” is a Bluegrass cover of a Tyler Childers song. Revering Childers — who lives not far from King’s family — she breathes warm, genuine tones over slide guitar and uplifting steel pickings.
It’s early yet, but “Come Get Your Wife” is balanced well enough to merit CMA nominations. From the Rock strut and Pop chorus of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” featuring Miranda Lambert), to the Bluegrass stomp of Crawlin’ Mood,” King hits her unapologetic stride.
All worthwhile, “Bonafide,” “Blacked Out” and “Out Yonder” reflect King finding herself as a Country artist. But take note, the 33-year old has strong crossover appeal. Here’s to hoping she makes a proper Rock album, someday.
