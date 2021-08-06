Six months after the release of her telling Apple+ documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry,” American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is back with her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever.”
Marking her first album since gaining superstar status following her debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (2019), this sophomore project is a vehicle for change. Notably, her darker aesthetic (dark, dyed hair and dark clothes) is temporarily gone, having been swapped for a sunnier image.
However, the new 16 tracks, released on July 30, aren’t subject to any radical change. Overall, she turns more inward, musing off of past relationships and the weight of fame, while her brother Producer/Artist Finneas O’Connell, aka Finneas, mans the sound boards.
Opening the album, the track “Getting Older,” takes heavy samplings and filters them, adding a pop sheen to an upbeat rhythm. Here, as well as with most of the work, Eillish’s delivery stays at a lower register, between near whispering and soft spoken word. Meditations on the music industry with the lyrics, “Things I once enjoyed just keep me employed now, things I’m longing for someday I’ll be bored of” are confessionary. Later, “The strangers seem to want me more than anyone before. Too bad they’re usually deranged” is cautionary and a reminder that stardom is not as glitzy a life as you’d be led to believe.
Eilish croons about heartache and even experiences self-growth in the process, but anyone who’s not a super-fan or 12 years old shouldn’t be over the moon about this new album.
Having sold millions of records with the gold, shiny hardware to back it up should be an indication that you’re a master of your craft, not a worker to aimlessly pump out fast food for the consumer’s ears.
The first unflattering kink in the armor is in “Getting Older’s” lyric, “It’s so weird.” Finneas’s attempt to modulate her delivery of “weird” over separate registers results in a brief moment like nails on a chalkboard.
In the second half of the work’s, otherwise comforting, mature take of “Everybody Dies,” the first-verse ending of “we tell each other lies” makes you do a double-take to make sure you didn’t blow out the speakers on which you’re listening.
Despite the few miscues, Finneas’s production is on point.
The most fun to be had comes when the brother/sister musical combo balance brooding feelings with dance beats.
This form of off-kilter Pop: Heavy bass with varying degrees of electronic experimentation like on “I Didn’t Change My Number,” is fresh. “Oxytocin,” never relenting once its chunky dance groove sets in and “NDA,” which merges her style with soaring, cinematic flushes akin to The Weeknd’s style, are more catchy dark Pop.
Strong bass lines and claps on “Lost Cause,” together with other mixed-tempo instruments, work well. Even her multi-layered dissonant vocals here are a better example of hitting higher notes.
“Halley’s Comet” seems like a snapshot of any regular night of her chilling at home, thanks to vulnerable ivories tickling musical space. In “Not My Responsibility,” which originally debuted as a short film during her Where Do We Go? World tour, she lashes back at critics’ pre-conceived notions of her image and body, as well as detractors of her artistry.
Along with the short film, the message has memorable social relevance. Near the end of the album, and artfully placed to serve as one more come up, the title track indicates she and her crew do actually have an appetite for her craft. Willing to mix it up better than say “Billie Bossa Nova,” this song expertly controls tension with its orbit from floaty, bare strings to heavy, Rock-inflected riffs.
Her voice holds up well between her trademark whisper style and the staggering crescendo near the end and can’t be overlooked.
