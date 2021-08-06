Recently, while returning home from touring, a billboard on the 14 Freeway caught my eye.
“Stevie Ray Visited,” a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, will headline the Palmdale Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Leading the group is guitarist Roby Duron. A graduate of Quartz Hill High School in 1990, and student of AVC’s Commercial Music Program, he has toured with David Victor, performing the hits of Boston and Styx for the past 10 years. I sat down with Duron to learn more about his new group and approach to playing.
Jesse Davidson: Growing up, you’ve played in many different bands and ensembles. What is your process to nail the feel and sound for “Stevie Ray Visited?”
Roby Duron: A good part of this is that my dad is a keyboard player. I grew up with him doing a one-man band in my house. He would have a Fender Rhodes electric piano on top of a Hammond Organ like Ray Manzarek (The Doors). He would play the bass notes and control the drum machine. He did everything. When I was 12, he showed me how to play a few basic chords and I started playing Blues with my dad. At the time, I also learned anything I liked, which was AC/DC. Angus Young is playing absolute Blues — just turned up.
When I got into Stevie Ray Vaughan, before tribute bands were even a thing, I could relate to his music. He was playing what Angus did, but in his own way. It’s funny because I was getting into Nirvana and Stevie Ray Vaughan at the same time (laughs). When the “In Utero” album came out, I loved that because it was so damn heavy. I felt the same energy coming out of Stevie Ray Vaughan when he played his solos. It sounds totally different, but I felt the passion.
JD: Absolutely. With Stevie’s solos, there’s so much improvisation. Do you learn the songs exactly and then add your own flavor?
RD: I try to learn as much of it note-for-note as possible. Some of them are eight minutes long. That’s a lot of notes to memorize and I do my best. In the gigs I’ve had so far, I haven’t had any purists come up to me and say, “Oh man, you didn’t hit every note in ‘Tin Pan Alley’ ” or anything like that (chuckles). For the most part, I believe I’ve done a really good job in harnessing a lot of Stevie’s playing. So when I do improvise, it’s in his style.
RD: Speaking as a guitar player, in a major key, you can play these really cool country licks, which is a big part of my personal style. Stevie never goes there, so I have to pull that back when doing these solos and it’s really hard for me. I have to stay in that Blues scale area. It’s funny.
JD: Exactly. It’s like if you were an actor changing your voice to play a character.
RD: Correct. At the same time, I’m not an impersonator. I go out there and say, “I’m here to celebrate the music of one of my favorite guitar players.” I do my best to stay true to the feel and vibe. I dress up, wear the hat and put the S.R.V. stickers on my pick guard to make it semi-authentic. That’s a tip of the hat rather than an impersonation.
JD: Your keyboardist has also played with Stevie, right?
RD: Yes! His name is Noel Deis. He was in a band called Blackbird with Stevie in the early ’70’s for a year-and-a-half. There’s two promo pics of them I found online. One is in bar and the other in a photography studio. That was Noel’s mom’s studio and she took the picture.
JD: Wow. Since you’ve grown up here in the local music scene, you’ve had the opportunity to tour and live your dream. Is headlining the Palmdale Amphitheater a surreal feeling?
RD: It’s very surreal. The City of Palmdale has been great to me. My first “Stevie Ray Visited” show was at the Palmdale Playhouse in 2019. They let me go for it, we sold it out, they were super happy and they got me this gig. I’m super thankful for them. I started off playing bars and my dad would take me to Louisiana Hots when I was 17 years old. I started from nothing like everybody else and I’ve been able to travel the country playing music. In theory, if it sells, it will be like a large circle being completed. I’m playing in my hometown to a huge crowd. I’m super happy that I get to do this.
