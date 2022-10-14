We are collectively immersed in a digital, voyeuristic age; documenting and committing our originate lives to the Cloud as a virtual soap opera.
One benefit from living in this selfie-vérité culture is being able to break down limiting narratives. Finding stories, simple or extraordinary, that break outside the box human beings are expected to operate within. The idea of retirement is particularly pervasive in our subconscious.
Our youth-obsessed society would convince us by a certain age, we should be slowed, burdened and reflecting, not progressing. A relief for some, retirement can also be a spiritual fly trap for others.
For most musicians and creatives, the busiest years often take places in the second act. Guitarist Roby Duron, Lake Elizabeth native and Quartz Hill High alumnus, has been a working musician since his teens and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, 2022 has proven to be one of his most productive yet.
Duron will take his tribute, “Stevie Ray Visited,” a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m., Saturday.
Last August proved to be a pivotal month for the band. Duron brought his homage for the famous Blues legend to the Palmdale Amphitheater. The headlining show was, in some way, a make-or-break performance for the group.
After a successful night, a fateful opportunity crossed his path. “Shortly after that show, I was contacted by Kevin Herrera,” Duron said.
Herrera, a fellow guitarist and Antelope Valley native, has toured with various tribute acts, including The Long Run and Foreigner’s Journey.
“I replaced Kevin in The Long Run,” Duron said. “He called me, said it would be a great gig for me and turned me onto the band leader. He had heard of me through Kevin and Jim Wooten (Led Zepagain bassist, friend) and didn’t even hear me play. We met for lunch, hit it off and they said, ‘Alright, you’ve got the gig!’ ”
What started as a show here and there, quickly turned into a full schedule.
“My first date with them was one date, in February, nothing, in March, one or two shows, in April,” Duron recalled. “Then, one or two turned into six or seven shows. We’ve played 40 shows this year, already.” Along with a busy schedule with The Long Run, Duron started teaching, every Tuesday, at a Palmdale nonprofit called Kids In Music. He also formed a Tom Petty tribute with Jim Wooten called Petty Party and began to play out-of-state shows in Washington with “Stevie Ray Visited.”
“I’ve been so busy I can barely put my head above the clouds to see what’s going on,” Duron said. “I don’t remember the last time I’ve played this much in a year. I’m thankful I have the jobs I have right now.”
As with many professional musicians of his generation, family life is balanced with working life. Duron is no exception.
His gig schedule has found a place along with raising his children.
“My wife is so awesome,” he said. “She just goes with the flow. My wife works part-time at a local school and is off by 12:30 p.m. I never gig before 12:30. So my wife is off work to pick up the kids. When I’m doing mid-week gigs, not weekends, I’m here in the morning helping to get them ready for school. When they leave, I do what I need to do at home. You still have to make calls, practice songs, write set lists. There’s always stuff to do.
“I’ll wake up in the morning and get the kids out. If I don’t have a gig, maybe vocal warm-ups. Depending on who I’m playing with that week, I’ll review different material. It’s not like the ‘Matrix’ where they put a chip in you and you become a guitar player. You have to practice.”
For most actively touring bands, personal preparation is absolute as most groups may only have one rehearsal before a show, if that.
“For the Tom Petty band, we communicated online and we did two rehearsals,” Duron said. “I hadn’t met anyone else in this band. We did two rehearsals and a show and it was great.”
Despite his new gigs, Duron remains firmly connected to his Antelope Valley roots.
The roster of musicians includes primarily local performers with whom he grew up playing: David Cox on bass,
Scott Fuentes, Noel Deis (a former band mate of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s) on keys, John Bretz on sax and Tomas Sanderson on trumpet.
“Tomas and I were in Jazz band together at Quartz Hill High School,” Duron said.
It’s a true testament to the small town nature of our desert community.
Just as their teens, the desire to play keeps the youthful spirit alive.
