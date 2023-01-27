Real Rare Whale

Summer’s not quite here yet but if you find yourself in need of the perfect soundtrack for prowling the concrete jungle or while longing for lazy beach days, then queue up Dune Rat’s new album, “Real Rare Whale.”

Hailing from Brisbane, Queensland, Dune Rats came together in 2010 with Danny Beus (guitar and lead vocals) and BC Michael Marks (drums and backing vocals), rounding out a power trio by eventually adding Brett Jansch (Bass).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.