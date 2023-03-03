Acclaimed California-based trio Golden Bough will bring their show, “America Bound,” to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on March 5 as part of the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association 2022-23 season.
The show features the songs of the Celtic immigrants and the American Folk song counterparts in their music. Margie Butler, Paul Espinoza and Kathy Sierra perform melodies, ballads and tuneas, rousing jigs and reels, along with favorite Folk songs with roots in the Celtic Isles.
Singing in three-part harmony and playing an array of instruments — among them the Celtic harp, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, accordion, bodhran and pennywhistle — Golden Bough celebrates the Irish, Scottish and American musical connection.
Rooted in the traditional music of seven Celtic nations (Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man, French Brittany and Spanish Galicia), Butler and Espinoza founded Golden Bough in 1980 with the idea of combining Celtic music with their own original compositions, according to their biography.
With the addition of California native Sierra, a classically trained violinist and vocalist, Golden Bough is still a driving force in the Celtic music scene, with new recordings and tours in the works. To date, they have released more than 30 recordings.
The concert is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
Tickets are $33 each, $29.70 for military and seniors 62 years and older and $15 for youth 17 and younger. Student rush one hour prior to the concert is $10.
