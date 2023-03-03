Golden Bough

Golden Bough, featuring Margie Butler, Paul Espinoza and Kathy Sierra, sing in three-part harmony and play an array of instruments.

 Courtesy photo

Acclaimed California-based trio Golden Bough will bring their show, “America Bound,” to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center on March 5 as part of the Antelope Valley Community Concerts Association 2022-23 season.

The show features the songs of the Celtic immigrants and the American Folk song counterparts in their music. Margie Butler, Paul Espinoza and Kathy Sierra perform melodies, ballads and tuneas, rousing jigs and reels, along with favorite Folk songs with roots in the Celtic Isles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.