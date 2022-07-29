Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” for one weekend only, Friday through Sunday, at the Eastside Performing Arts Center.
The 2007 musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. The story is based on the novel “Legally Blonde” and the 2001 comedy of the same name staring Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend.
“It’s got all of the same good jokes of the movie but even better, plus music,” actress Katelyn Herbert, who plays Elle in the PRT production, said.
“This has been a dream role,” she said in an interview. “I’m very excited to finally get to do it.”
Herbert started preparing for the role, six years ago when Palmdale Repertory Theatre first announced the production.
“I have studied and worked to perfect my dancing and my singing and my acting to get to this point,” she said.
Herbert has appeared in other productions and most recently played Jovie in Cedar Street Theatre’s production of “Elf: The Musical,” last December at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
“I’ve never been the leading female for final bows so this is very exciting,” she said. “I’ve never been the title character.”
Elle is a compelling character to Herbert because the character has always been judged by her looks.
“She gets to prove to the world that it’s not just about looks but about being a hard worker and that’s what really matters,” Herbert said.
Director Kevin Clark got introduced to the show by Herbert, his significant other.
“My initial thought was, ‘Oh, it’s going to be like the movie, it’s a silly chick flick,’ ” he said. “But the more I listened to it, the more I got to know it, I realized this is beyond just a chick flick. This is a straight up, fantastically written comedy.”
The music, dancing and energy of the show is infectious, Clark said.
“You couldn’t help but feel like when you listen to it you want to get up out of your seat and just dance with it,” he said.
“Legally Blonde” also has a positive message of being true to one’s self and not judging a book by its cover.
“It’s all just one aspect of just a great and well-written show,” Clark said.
He wanted to make sure “Legally Blonde” came to the Antelope Valley and that he could direct it.
“I developed just a vision for the show that involved certain things I knew just had to happen for it to be a good show,” he said.
Actress Janell Crampton plays Paulette, the quirky beautician who befriends Elle.
“She’s like one of her only friends because no one likes her at school because they think she’s full of it,” Crampton said.
She also serves as vocal director of the show.
“I auditioned for the show myself,” Crampton said. “We had really strong contenders and everyone kind of fell into their spots.”
L. Michael Wells plays Professor Callahan, Elle’s Harvard law professor.
“He’s the least redeemable person in the cast,” he said.
Wells was not as familiar with “Legally Blonde” as some of his cast mates.
“This is one of their favorite shows and their enthusiasm is infectious,” he said. “It’s enjoyable watching them enjoy themselves and to excel in it. All the kids are so talented. The chorus is probably as tight a chorus as I’ve heard in a long time.”
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” is scheduled for 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at the Eastside Performing Arts Center, 3200 East Ave. J-8. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $20 for students, seniors and military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.