Legally Blonde

Actress Katelyn Herbert (left) and actress Janell Crampton star in Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” for one weekend only at 8 p.m., today and Saturday; and 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at the Eastside Performing Arts Center.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” for one weekend only, Friday through Sunday, at the Eastside Performing Arts Center.

The 2007 musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. The story is based on the novel “Legally Blonde” and the 2001 comedy of the same name staring Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend.

