FROM A PRESS RELEASE
PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale and Palmdale Playhouse will present a special online presentation of “Ireland with Michael,” at 2 p.m., Sunday, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, “Ireland with Michael” features the ethereal voice of Emmy nominated top Irish tenor Michael Londra backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs — Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir — and top-flight guest singers and musicians from the island of Ireland.
Londra shares his connection to the songs and stories of his home county and his love of traditional music with the 10-piece Cláirsí Neamhaí harpist group featuring local fiddlers and pipers playing jigs and reels that are perfect to celebrate Irish heritage.
He invites the audience to his live show and to scenes in his home country with guest singers, Irish dancers and storytellers throughout the show, filmed in local castles and pubs.
“With March being Irish American Heritage month, this is the time of year we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and all things Irish,” Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro said. “While there may not be a parade or event to go to this year, you can still celebrate from the comfort of your home with one of Ireland’s leading voices, Michael Londra, with a show that promises to fill you with pride in your heritage if you are Irish and if not, a chance to be Irish for one day.”
The show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform. Tickets are $25 to stream the event, $35 to stream the event and receive a souvenir DVD and $50 to stream the event, receive a souvenir DVD and access a private meet and greet with Michael via Zoom. Ireland With Michael will be viewable on-demand for 48 hours. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46476
For information, please call the Playhouse at 661-267-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.