When we imagine live music, those lucky participants planting the seeds of life-changing memories create unforgettable snapshots with their minds eye. When the surrounding details fade to the same sepia tone of old newspapers, those mental photographs stay righteously preserved.
Somewhere nestled the crowd of local show in Anytown USA — a fly on the wall — is often documenting the moment. Beyond the average person with an X Max Pro Super S phone with five cameras built into it, there’s a craft to being a silent documentarian. Following in the rich tradition of preserving what’s happening in your scene with no expectation of fortune and glory. Just doing it for the pure love and potentially free admission.
Casey Smith, better known as Zombie Photography in the Antelope Valley, has made a name for herself among the musicians and regulars of our local scene. For the last 13 years, she has documented a tremendous amount of live music rumbling the desert floor. Everything from nationally touring acts to brand new local bands.
“I’ve always had a thing for photography,” Smith said. “Even as a toddler, I’d love to look through any photos I could. There’s something about seeing a scene and being able to stop time for that moment, and saving it forever.”
Following a common story of the young musician origin story, her fascination with photography began in childhood.
“I started taking pictures in elementary school,” Smith recalled. “Disposable cameras on field trips, occasional use of my parents camera, until I got my first camera for my 16th birthday. I actually shot my first show with that little digital point and shoot just a few months before I turned 18. Right before I turned 18, I got a digital SLR and decided that I wanted to learn concert photography, so I threw myself into every show I could get to.”
Deriving her name from a love for horror films, for Smith, a good portion of the events she has covered have been local metal and punk artists.
“I’ve been so lucky to shoot a lot of incredible artists without leaving the Antelope Valley,” she said. “Shooting Mike Herrera of MxPx was a dream come true for me. I’ve gotten to shoot The Casualties, Psychostick, DRI and Impending Doom, to name a few. I’ve had some of the artists repost my photos on Instagram, which is such an incredible feeling.”
The path of the photographer and instrumentalist prove yet again to be similar. Smith reflected on her early approach to capturing shows versus today.
“When I started I just used my on camera flash and completely automatic settings,” she said. “Now I rely on manual settings and never use a flash. The difference is truly night and day. I’m now able to capture emotion and feelings, not just a snapshot. The biggest thing I had to learn was not to be afraid to push my ISO. I’d much rather get photos with some graininess, instead of ones that are too dark and/or blurry to even work with. I still don’t have the best gear, but I’m proud of what I can do with what I have.”
Inspired by the work of Matt Price, Jim Marshall, and Ansel Adams, Smith has been strengthening her own eye, enhancing her techniques and respecting her subject matter. “When I’m shooting a show, I don’t start shooting a band I’ve never shot before until at least the second song” Smith explained. “I like getting a feel for how each artists moves on stage and how they interact with the audience and their bandmates. It’s also just being patient and waiting to see something and thinking fast to capture it.”
It’s a delicate balance of knowing when to step out and when to blend in. Documenting without disrupting; channeling the zen-like patience of Bob Gruen to capture great moments.
“I’m only about 5-2, so I’m generally small enough to work the front of the stage without getting in anybody’s way” Smith said. “If I see other people taking photos or trying to get some video footage, I have no issue stepping out of the way or focusing on another part of the stage until they’re finished.”
There’s a purity to life behind the lens. A pursuit that stretches beyond monetary concerns. A holistic document of preserving the moment so everyone else can live in it.
“Until I win the lottery, Zombie Photography will just be a passion project,” Smith said. “I love photography in a way that I don’t think I ever want it to pay the bills. At the end of the day, I’m doing it for myself, but I’m lucky enough to shoot so many incredible artists who are grateful for what I’m doing — and that’s all I need for the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.