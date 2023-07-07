When we imagine live music, those lucky participants planting the seeds of life-changing memories create unforgettable snapshots with their minds eye. When the surrounding details fade to the same sepia tone of old newspapers, those mental photographs stay righteously preserved.

Somewhere nestled the crowd of local show in Anytown USA — a fly on the wall — is often documenting the moment. Beyond the average person with an X Max Pro Super S phone with five cameras built into it, there’s a craft to being a silent documentarian. Following in the rich tradition of preserving what’s happening in your scene with no expectation of fortune and glory. Just doing it for the pure love and potentially free admission.

