I am not one to boast about my talents and abilities. Those who know me on a personal level can attest to that.
It’s not a false humility secretly harboring braggadocio under the surface. That’s just how I’m wired. However, in recent conversations, meditations and daily reflections I practice, an ability I’m grateful to possess is the ability to listen.
Also, I’m grateful for the manner in which it was presented to me — from playing in bands and college ensembles. It’s a vital ingredient to my craft and it’s one of the great exports music can teach the world.
Now, since our language can be a big pot of gumbo, prepared and cooked numerous ways, there must some clarification. When I say I have the ability to listen, I don’t mean to “hear.” Listening and hearing are two different functions.
Hearing is primal and animalistic. It’s scanning the environment for threats. It’s picking out the new rattling sound in your 1997 Geo Metro as you barrel down a noisy highway, pupils dilating, goosebumps forming, just waiting for the moment it blows up. Colorful examples aside, I would equate hearing to the function of the ear — the mechanics of these intricate parts working together that creates the ability to hear sound.
In conversation, hearing what someone says could equate to scanning the environment for threats, only taking in the bare essentials, scanning for the relevant information that’s needed to know and throwing out the rest as it takes up precious hard drive space.
Listening, in my view, is beyond a basic function of the body. It’s the unity of the best aspects of the human mind that allows the purest exchange of knowledge to take place. It’s respect, consideration, humility, focus, open-mindedness, critical thinking and sometimes, empathy and compassion. It’s not interrupting someone halfway through their sentence because the rebuttal is already finished.
Obviously, communication in conversation and while playing music happens quickly. Breaking it down in slow motion here, it’s not just absorbing what was said or played. It’s also absorbing the context, tone, body language and delivery of the idea.
In music, there is a term called phrasing, which, by definition, means “the way a musician shapes a sequence of notes in a passage of music to allow expression. Much like when speaking English, a phrase may be written identically but may be spoken differently.”
This is what gives each musician his unique voice and character. It’s not what you say, but how you say it.
As musicians, this makes listening to each other crucial. The details of a song and how everyone plays together is not insignificant. Every piece in the mosaic is important. Beginning in my early college days, I thought I understood what listening was. In hindsight, I can articulate that internally, I was missing the complete picture.
In learning songs or playing with fellow musicians, some of it was just pure ignorance of how that process actually works. Some of it has to do with youthful ego. Instead of having an abundance of arrogance, I was always worried about my part and concentrating on playing it correctly. I was so focused on what I was doing, that I lost focus on playing with the group.
Now imagine if everyone in the ensemble is doing the same thing. That’s what separates a band from just four or five people playing at the same time.
The fundamentals between listening in music and people communicating in everyday life would ideally be the same. It would ultimately foster humility in our society and a fulfilling exchange of ideas and true understanding. It won’t happen overnight.
This was a seed planted in my consciousness 10 years ago, that I have continued to water and nurture into the oak tree it is today. The tree will always need care and if I stop tending to it, it will perish.
Considering how short everyone’s attention span is, most people would probably feel this process will take too much time. We must process information as fast as a supercomputer, then regurgitate a response quickly. That’s not communication and that’s not listening. The comedian Red Skelton said something about time that really resonated with me.
“Time is a glutton that eats up life. We say that we don’t have time to do this or that. There’s plenty of time, the trick is to apply it.”
Listening is a life-long discipline. In playing and life, I want to avoid the obnoxious guy at the party. The one so self-absorbed, they don’t let you get a word in edgewise. The one who’s willfully ignorant of himself. Thankfully, most people aren’t that way. They are just worried about playing their part incorrectly.
It’s not their fault, everyone has to start somewhere. Everyone can improve. The trick is to apply it.
