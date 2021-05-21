Celtic Punk Rock band Dropkick Murphys kick up rebellion and good times on their new album, “Turn Up That Dial.”
Known for using Irish music sound elements like accordion, bodhran (drum) and bouzouki lute (a newer traditional instrument having been used more since the ’60s), the sextet led by Al Barr (lead vocals) and Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass in studio) have been kicking up dust around Boston since 1996.
With a strong work ethic from touring relentlessly and a musical formula combining attitude-laden lyrics with beefy, sing-along choruses, the crew also consisting of Matt Kelly (drums, bodhran, backing vocals), James Lynch (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Tim Brennan (accordion, mandolin, bouzouki, keyboard, piano, tin whistle, backing vocals, guitar) and Jeff DaRosa (banjo, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, keyboard, piano, harmonica, tin whistle, backing vocals) have gained a loyal fan base.
Among first song “Turn Up That Dial’s” banjo and tin whistle intro, Barr’s opening lyrics, “Open your eyes to the sound of the street, to the pounding of the metal like the ‘Clampdown beat.’ You’re my inspiration, you got something to say, now turn up that dial,” is a call to attention for future empowering odes that show up on their 10th studio album.
This one honors Punk forefathers The Clash, as well as the “sound system power” music possesses that helps lift people emotionally when the going gets rough.
More happy feelings flow with, “L-EE-B-O-Y,” showcasing a bagpipe melody over chugging Punk guitar riffs in a light-hearted tribute to touring bagpiper Lee Forshner.
Shades of The Pogues’ (OG English Celtic Punk band formed in 1982) musical influence trickles through on the accordion-led “Middle Finger.” This tale of self defeat and perseverance reveres the Punk symbol of defiance while sounding traditionally Irish with an upbeat tempo.
Then “Queen of Suffolk County” still on a Pogues kick, but with descriptive writing, lends a Bostonian spin to a song about a Jameson and ginger-swigging local girl, getting into fights and crushing the hearts of would-be suitors.
Near the end of the album, “City by the Sea” recalls Boston again, this time with Casey declaring “I wanna be there for the start of every season, head back to Fenway, yeah. It seems like a good reason to go home to friends and family.”
If the first song was a warning of Clash-related shenanigans, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding,” takes that idea one step further. A standout on the album, this song laments things that people can’t change, like when a Punk Rock guitarist steals a tasty dessert you were looking forward to.
“H.B.D.M.F” another traditional-sounding track with the “anti” spirit in full swing, begins by acknowledging how special you are on your birthday. It’s innocent enough until the Murphys’ tone sours because they’re tired of attention seeking people making fools of themselves on their “special” day.
Later on, “Good as Gold” is another fast paced tribute song just begging to played when you’re feeling down. “Smash Sh*t Up,” on the other hand, recalls the raucous nature of their own “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” (2005).
Not shying away from the political aspect of Punk music, “Chosen Few,” riffs off of former president Trump’s response to the pandemic in 2020: “When the guy in charge said, ‘It’s just another flu’ ” and comments on political deadlock.
Finally, “I Wish You Were Here” — with banjo and whistle simmering slow is a tender moment, was written with enough emotion to make you feel the sorrow they’re talking about.
In its entirety, Dropkick Murphys’s new album, “Turn Up That Dial” is a good mix of the group’s Punk-Rock attitude with traditional Irish tones and some Pop stylings. Would-be followers in the genre, take note.
