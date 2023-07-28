Film Review - Haunted Mansion

This image from Disney Enterprises shows (from left) Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Danny DeVito in “Haunted Mansion.”

 Associated Press

LaKeith Stanfield is disarmingly good as a grief-stricken astrophysicist barely scraping by in New Orleans, and increasingly jaded about the spirit-crazed tourists and mythologies of the city he calls home.

Unfortunately, though, this character and performance is housed in “Haunted Mansion,” Disney’s second attempt in 20 years to make a fun movie out of one of its beloved theme park rides. This version, directed by Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) and written by Katie Dippold (“The Heat” and that iconic Babadook tweet) is worlds better than the Eddie Murphy disaster, but it’s not really fun, spooky or engaging enough to make much of an impression beyond the moment.

