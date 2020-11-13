Australian singer, songwriter, actress and record producer Kylie Minogue offers a dance-floor escapism on her new album, “Disco (Deluxe).”
Largely created during quarantine in a makeshift home studio in the United Kingdom, the genesis of the veteran songstress’s 15th LP can be traced to 2018, when she was inspired by one of her own disc-sounding set lists.
Released on Nov. 6, “Disco (Deluxe)” recalls earlier Dance-Pop albums in her discography, “Fever (2001)” and “Aphrodite (2010),” but it shimmers with a tighter cohesion, thanks to her newly polished production chops.
“Magic,” leads the disco train with an upbeat number about someone transcending to a magical domain because of their infatuation with another. More than just a penning to the power of love, this song uses key Disco elements like fast tempos, lush orchestral arrangements and high climbing choruses to lasting effect.
“Miss a Thing,” a “lovers against the world” type song with its four-on-the-floor funky pace, immediately announces it’s intentions with Minogue commanding people to dance as sped up bass and synths slowly faze into the mix.
The fruit of countless vocal takes and experimentations, the jealous “Real Groove,” intertwines highs and lows shared equally between instruments and vocals, cascading throughout with harmony.
For anyone who gets them, “Monday Blues,” offers the cure. Dancing to the feeling of this acoustic-led Funk song “makes every day feel like Saturday” with confident horns adding to the celebratory mood.
“Supernova,” takes the album’s crafted approach further into the abyss of space with an opening alien voice (thanks to the use of a vocoder) and lyrics packed with interstellar references focused on needing the light of a person’s love, which shines like a supernova.
Channeling childhood idols ABBA and The Bee Gees, “Last chance,” even as one of the final songs finished for the project, keeps Minogue’s party going strong.
With repeating phrases like, “Say something, we can find a way” and “Cause love is love, can we all be as one again,” the empowering Pop song, “Say Something,” with layered vocals and a choir-aided conclusion yearns for bodies to be packed on a dance floor in some post-pandemic future.
A Disco album wouldn’t be complete without strings leading the way like they do on “I love It.” Music and love lead the listener out of the eternal darkness with horns playing to beat the blues.
Fans of dance culture shouldn’t miss “Dance Floor Darling” for its catchy claps, synths recalling Parliament and references to ’70s nostalgia like Studio 54 and the Electric Slide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.