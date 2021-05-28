Having a zest for living is paramount to the human experience.
Spontaneity, thankfully, is a universal idea applicable to daily life. It’s a fuel for zest. Imitating a mountain is one way to live — unmoving, unchanging, impervious to nearly all forces of nature. Another way is living like water — constantly moving to avoid stagnation.
The latter has slowly become my approach. I continue writing a script so I can travel off the page.
Toni Aleman’s life is no exception. To recap, he was raised in the Antelope Valley. His family relocated to the United States from El Salvador, following the brutal civil war of the 1980s.
Now, having a renewed opportunity at life, Aleman’s future career had specific expectations: Becoming a lawyer or solider. He was going to lead a life of discipline ingrained from his upbringing.
Aleman applied that discipline and directed it toward music. In continuing our conversation, the prepared questions got thrown out the window. We discuss how he made his way through college and landed his first gig.
Aleman has played with London, Ratt’s Juan Croucier and the Renaissance Rock Orchestra. His band, Vile A Sin, has a song in the upcoming horror movie soundtrack “Baphomet,” being released on June 8.
Toni Aleman: So at 13, I’m already super serious at practicing guitar. In that time, I met local musicians like Joe Raborn. He would have these parties at his house. Anybody who was anybody in town would go Joe’s house and jam. He’s directly responsible for me meeting Rick Plester. I did a guitar competition and Joe introduced me to him. Everybody remembered him as “Rockstar Rick.” Later, that connection allowed me to join a legitimate band when I turned 18. Mind you, I was also looking at the Musicians Institute because I wanted to be like Paul Gilbert.
Between 13 and 17, I practiced 10,000 hours on purpose. That was literally my rule of thumb for getting into M.I. In the middle of all of that, Rick Plester was in a band called WWIII and I became his guitar tech of all things. I wanted to be in the environment and know how it was in Hollywood. I remember asking him, “Dude, can I be your guitar tech? You don’t have to pay me. I just want to be in the room and I’ll help you out.”
Jesse Davidson: (laughs) Knowing the music industry, no obligation to pay you is already music to some people’s ears.
TA: (Laughs) Unbeknownst to him at the time, he got fired not long after that and I ended up getting the gig. I knew all the guitar parts after watching him every night.
By then, I was already getting into M.I. and I felt like I could do this. I was so hungry at the time, I was willing to do anything to be there.
Back then, while I was going to M.I., I was sleeping in my car in the parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. on Sunset and Highland because I couldn’t afford the parking in Hollywood. I did this so I could go to band rehearsals and not miss school the next day.
I felt like I had no choice. I would starve in any other country. I was going to be in the middle of a war or doing construction. I was so scared of the alternative, that was a no-brainer to me. Sleep in my car and eat on $5 a day. This was around 2009-10.
Gas prices were like five bucks a gallon, which is starting to happen again (laughs).
If I was going to go to school, I was going to make sacrifices. Working for free and taking risks. Really believing in that tiny essence of a dream. It’s a fragment of dream when you are actually living it but, it’s that little tiny light that’s keeping you warm through all that darkness and turmoil.
To this day, I don’t regret any of that. Whether I fail or win, whatever that means, I will know that I lived my life to the greatest potential.
To me, it’s all about a handful of notes that if performed the right way, just give you a sense of satisfaction that nothing else in this world can even amount to.
There’s something magical about playing with a group of people when it works. Anybody can say the nicest stuff after a show. When you get in your car or tour bus, you sit there for a minute and ponder whether it was acceptable or not.
When it is, that’s the best feeling in the world. There’s no amount of money on the planet that can replicate that feeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.