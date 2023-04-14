Gravel & Gold

Five years removed from his last major release, “The Mountain” (2018), Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley returns with narrative-strong “Gravel & Gold” — a commercially viable, Bluegrass-inflected album.

A milestone for any artist, “Gravel & Gold” marks Bentley’s 10th album. That significance didn’t escape him as he tinkered through three versions of the LP before settling on the final product. Personnel-wise, Bentley — acting as a producer — accrued a small group of additional producers, including Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, F. Reid Shippen and Brett Beavers. Subject-wise, “Gravel & Gold” largely seeks refuge from tough everyday life through nature and self-exploration.

