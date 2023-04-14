Five years removed from his last major release, “The Mountain” (2018), Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley returns with narrative-strong “Gravel & Gold” — a commercially viable, Bluegrass-inflected album.
A milestone for any artist, “Gravel & Gold” marks Bentley’s 10th album. That significance didn’t escape him as he tinkered through three versions of the LP before settling on the final product. Personnel-wise, Bentley — acting as a producer — accrued a small group of additional producers, including Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, F. Reid Shippen and Brett Beavers. Subject-wise, “Gravel & Gold” largely seeks refuge from tough everyday life through nature and self-exploration.
Opener “Same Ol’ Me” welcomes the listener with a steel-picked mid-tempo swagger.
Bentley, now in midlife with a wife and child, talks about holding onto the passion and enthusiasm of his younger self: “Same ol’ me and this old guitar/ Same ol’ me on a new jetliner/ Crashin’ it into the same ol’ bar.”
He’s committed to playing his music all night long, but he also makes time for his romantic partner. Bentley might have a little more gray in his hair and he has different dogs now, but he’s still the same ol’ Dierks Bentley who wrote newer Country party classics such as “What Was I Thinkin’ ” (2003) and “5-1-5-0” (2012).
Led by a light acoustic melody, he continues an autobiographical flavor with “Sun Sets in Colorado.” Honoring the state where he planted his domestic roots, the song eventually cruises to a crescendo in which instruments such as violin, banjo and acoustic guitar are spotlighted.
Then “Heartbreak Drinking Tour” saunters through the mix like a drinker summoned to the bar by last call. Its slower, expansive instrumentation showcases the singer’s warm vocal delivery with lyrics such as “April rain in Amarillo/ Two Texola whiskey shots/ Vrb in OK City/ I got lit in Little Rock. Girl, it just might take all fifty/ Just to get you off my mind/ On my heartbreak drinking tour.” Found later, the song, “Walking Each Other Home” is a standout on the 14-track work for the sincerity and vulnerability Bentley expresses as he imparts observations about life.
“Something Real” is a faster, yet still relaxed ode where the narrator yearns for a genuine experience with the exclamation, “Yeah, I need a little backbone in my back-beat/ I need a little lifelong in my front seat/ I need the kinda moments that make my whole wide world stand still.”
Some of the best moments are when the veteran musician balances a sharp edge with his relatable songwriting skills.
The early music behind “Beer At My Funeral” sounds like a backtrack befitting of Outlaw Country legend Waylon Jennings. Here, Bentley tells a post-life tale and reminds listeners that they keep coming back for his humor-tinged approach to songs.
“Ain’t All Bad” is another great song for increasing your party vibe. Lyrics follow the former in the same light-hearted manner: “I can drink twice the drinks at the bar/ ’Cause now I’ve got twice the cash,” and “Lately I’ve been drinkin’/ On the brighter side of leavin.’ ”
Meanwhile, “Gold” is a foot-tapping, clap-inducing anthem where Bentley recognizes the importance of perceiving life in the present. The Country star starts off the song lamenting how hard life can be. Eventually, he recognizes that dark clouds make silver linings all the more special.
For a good example of Bentley’s ability to share attention, “Cowboy Boots” featuring Ashley McBryde is classic Country. Their duet is crisp, balanced and twangy.
Bentley has achieved longevity thanks to his laid-back image and relatable songwriting, not to mention his strong vocals. If you need further evidence of the traits that took him from performing in dive bars to stages at Lollapalooza and the Grand Ole Opry, then queue up the warm tones of “Gravel & Gold.”
