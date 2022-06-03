English Rock band Def Leppards’s new album, “Diamond Star Halos” offers a trip back in time, but be warned, they’ve fired up the Rock ‘n’ Roll bus and are content at a speed limit-obeying, cruise-controlled adventure.
Formed in 1977, the quintet consists of Joe Elliott (lead vocals, occasional rhythm guitar, keyboards, piano), Rick Savage (bass guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Rick Allen (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Phil Collen (guitars, backing vocals) and Vivian Campbell (guitars, backing vocals).
Noted for a Pop-Rock style with elements of Glam and Hard Rock, their mainstream success came in the ’80s and ’90s with songs like “Let it Go” (1981), “Rock of Ages” (1983) and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” (1987).
For anyone who missed the reference, the title of Lep’s 12th album snips a lyric from T. Rex’s 1971 Glam-Rock hit “Bang a Gong (Get it On).” With that in mind, ”Diamond Star Halos,” released, on May 27, tributes their English Glitter-Rock influences.
“We always referred to the era that we got baptized into music as ‘hubcap diamond star halo’ because it’s kind of a ludicrous line from that song,” Collen told Apple Music in a pre-release interview. “We didn’t really know what it meant, but we also knew exactly what it meant.”
Opening on a high note, the first three tracks of the record produced by Def Leppard and longtime producer Ronan Mchugh (Thin Lizzy, Tim McGraw) are a strength-defining trio.
“Take What You Want” opens in classic Lep fashion, with clean guitar arpeggios and building drums giving way to a massive, crunchy lead riff. Lyrics like, “Life’s pre-selected/ Where unexpected/ Is part of the deal/ So don’t try to move me/ ‘Cause unlike a movie/ This ending is real,” strike an emboldened tone.
With heavy drums and meaty guitar riffs, “Kick” was originally written with a female lead in mind. A standard “Na na na na” post chorus and lyrics that deal with a “love as a drug” theme mixes elements of Gary Glitter, Joan Jett and of course, the radio-friendly moves of Lep.
Finally, “Fire It Up” sounds like a long lost relic of their ’80s success. Verses inject mid-tempo adrenaline, “Nuclear radio, kiss the devastation/ Cradle to the stadium, burnin’ on the pavement/ Fishin’ for religion on a mission salvation/ History’s the soundtrack, wake your generation.”
Added screeching guitar and nimble drums are the teeth to this song that finds Lep talking about the “thrill” of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
A push-and-pull takes place beginning with “This Guitar” — one of two duets with Allison Krauss, the other being “Lifeless” — and continues for the remainder of the album. After logging an adventurous Krauss jam that borders Country Rock, “SOS Emergency” is back to slower paced Rock that appears to have taken lyrical content from a mid-life crisis.
“Liquid Dust” is equally lulling. Countering, “U Rok Mi,” with a picked Folk-Rock flavor, is enhanced and stadium chantable, thanks to Hip-Hop drum loops and the exploding Rock chorus. Finally, don’t miss the highlight closing, Ozzy Osbourne-like “From Here to Eternity.”
Collectively, “Diamond Star Halos” is a sprawling 15-track journey that loses itself midway through. Straight-forward Rock and easy-to-remember choruses are the meat offering to the outnumbered, inspired and experimental cuts. Unfortunately, slogging through a ton of slow Rock and a few ballads (All We Need”) tarnishes the experience from a band that just wrote their most lively music in years.
