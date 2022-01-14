Worthy of Grammy recognition, The Weeknd’s new album, “Dawn FM” is a dance floor cure for woes within and without.
It’s important to note, the singer/producer’s previous record, “After Hours,” (2020) debuted atop the US billboard 200 and contained hit singles. Nevertheless, the Recording Academy snubbed the award-winning 31-year-old from any Grammy nominations. Released on Jan. 7, “Dawn FM” makes for his fifth and latest album.
Executively produced by The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never, the trio enlisted additional help from producers Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The ensuing 16 tracks offer tightly produced, evocative tones that sweep you into a space of lonely darkness. But don’t despair, a distant glow of neon lights draw you through.
The short album opener, “Dawn FM,” unfolds amid waves of surging synths. Bookended by provocative pieces featuring actor Jim Carrey, this is the first connection that relates the songs to the overall human experience of loneliness and the lifelong search for a cure.
Here, the Weeknd’s higher registered vocals reflect his present turmoil, “Cause after the light is dark? Is it dark all alone? All alone.”
Our DJ and spiritual guide into eternity, Carrey, responds and reassures near the ending fade, “We’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition. But what’s the rush? Just relax and enjoy another hour of commercial (free yourself) music on 103.5 Dawn FM.”
Perhaps reflecting the free-flowing format of his AppleMusic radio show, “Memento Mori,” the new album flows with a film-like cohesion.
“Gasoline,” the first proper song, deals in extremes. Kaleidoscopic Electronica supports a story about a parasitic connection with a romantic partner as The Weeknd begs them not to let him go.
Fragments of insomnia, “Its 5 a.m., my time again. I’ve soaked up the moon, can’t sleep” and helplessness, “I’m staring into the abyss I’m looking at myself again,” flicker by.
“How Do I Make You Love Me?” continues the stream with the singer trying to find affection with someone he wants a future with. However, it’s nearly impossible when his subject is jaded and cold because of her past.
“Take My Breath,” as well as “Sacrifice,” are high on ’80s synths/Disco rhythms. Both, in sound, contrast the album cover, which shows The Weeknd in aged prosthetic makeup. Both songs are energetic, both are produced by Swedish House Mafia, but the latter is an audio barn-burner.
You’ll be lying to yourself if you think you’re immune to the ear worm refrain, “My, ooh My, ooh.”
For what sounds like a cousin to the hit, “Save Your Tears” (2020), check out glimmering, “Less Than Zero.”
Even a low, ’70s gold-sounding moment like, “Out of Time,” seems favorable amongst fans. At the time of this review, it was one of the album’s more popular singles. Other guest spots include, “Here We Go... Again” featuring Tyler, the Creator; “I Heard You’re Married” featuring Lil Wayne, “A Tale By Quincy” a la Quincy Jones and uncredited guest vocals from Josh Safdie on “Every Angel Is Terrifying.”
