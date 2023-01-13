A creative life, in many cases, is best serviced by the spirit of collaboration. Even if one could live as a tortured genius, basking in your own revelatory ideas behind a fortress of solitude, isn’t it much sweeter building something with trusted companions?
Typically, a small group effort is needed to facilitate music in the world. It tests the human spirit in bold and subtle ways. There’s vulnerability in sharing your ideas, building a thick skin in taking rejection and, hopefully, a deepening of confidence and friendship amongst each other.
Deep Al Brindle, an Electronic duo based in the high desert, has solidified their bond through the highs, lows and most significantly, through creating music.
In June 2021, the group was signed to Tooth and Nail Records, an independent label based in Seattle, Wash. Their latest EP, “Late Night, Early Morning,” releases, today, on all streaming platforms. In support of their newest creation, the duo’s release show will be at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, at Transplants Brewing Company.
Bassist Roy Mitchell Cardenas and drummer Darren King of Mutemath will perform a special set of new music. Fellow label mates KIDS will fly in from Florida to open the show.
“So far, we really enjoy collaboration,” drummer Alastair Wilson said.
The upcoming live show is an extension of this ethos. Cardenas was a key figure in evolving their writing.
“We have our dream people to work with and feeding off of other people’s creativity to further our ideas,” Wilson explained. “Diego (Castellanos, keyboardist/vocalist) asked if he’d be interested in working with us. He seemed to be interested, flew out from Nashville, last January, spent three or four days with us and furthered our ideas. Then, he ended up remixing a song from our latest EP.”
Later that summer, Castellanos traveled to Nashville to record Cardenas for the single “I.H.Y.” He created a moving bass line drenched in a sound reminiscent of vintage synthesizers.
“That came from Roy mixing a bunch of pedals and amps together,” Wilson said. “He tracked that.”
“Late Night, Early Morning” highlights those classic influences while evolving Deep Al’s sound. There’s a strong connection to chill, down-tempo music, blending in splashes of Daft Punk and The Weeknd, with hints of psychedelic overtones.
KIDS, mentioned earlier, also added to this audible palette on the single “Out Of Love.”
“We were sitting on this one song that we were excited about but needed to be more of a Pop structure,” Wilson said. “We reached out to KIDS, they seemed interested and threw down some vocals on the song.”
He talks about these experiences with the tone of humility and gives equal credit to his musical counterpart.
“Diego invested a lot of time into these new songs,” Wilson said. “He does a lot of mixing and tracking. Working with him, Roy and our friend Mario Gonzales, it’s amazing to even say you’re on a recording with any of these musicians. We’re forever grateful.”
It’s no surprise Deep Al Brindle carries a humble worldview. Wilson, a husband and father, balances family life with his work life as an audio engineer.
“When we worked on our last EP ‘No Rush, No Curfew,’ it was definitely a different speed of life,” he noted. “In 2020, there was a ton working because we were ‘non-essential’ (laughs). We spent a lot of late nights creating and there was no rush. When 2021 came around, everyone started working and the way of life changed. It felt like that and we got back to work.”
It would be foolish for anyone to assume that, after signing a record contract, they’ve made it. That’s when the real labor begins. Hours are spent developing songs and putting life force into the show.
Now on their second release with Tooth and Nail Records, they have let the band’s evolution remain undisturbed.
“It’s been pretty hands off where they’re kind of letting us do our thing,” Wilson said. “It’s allowed us to continue to work out our sound. Also, them helping us with promotion and getting the name out there has been cool.”
Wilson and Castellanos remain grounded with their eyes fixed on the future. They are equally passionate about creating music and the process behind it.
“I don’t think enough people realize what it means to be in a collaborative group together,” Wilson said. “That’s why so many bands break up. Egos get in the way, personalities clash. You have to surrender yourself to what the goal is. I’ve learned through our writing process that things change. When is it OK to stand your ground or suppress your opinion? At the end of the day, what’s better for the song? You can agree to disagree and learn to have that in a relationship.”
