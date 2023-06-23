The wiring to create an artist’s brain is often times cut with a double-edged sword.
The same conduit capable of writing magnificent songs, teary-eyed poetry, and breathtaking works of art, is the same mind sometimes cursed with some mental burden. Often, it’s a stigma usually kept tucked away and not discussed. It’s a stereotype someone must be crazy if they’re very talented.
Adapting to the commerce of selling art doesn’t help. Escaping the jaws of an industry that constantly rejects, cultivates anxiety and leaves one staring at screens all day creates an environment which can exacerbate both sides of the imaginative minds of creative folks.
In recent months, I found that once simple tasks became much more laborious than normal. Writing emails, dedicating time to keeping up my craft, and the general maintenance of being an artist was not as fluid as in my 20s. For whatever reason, I had an unusual lack of focus, more irritable and generally more stressed among other symptoms.
When I work for another artists as a technician or on various local gigs, I have a locked-in focus on daily tasks. Working at home, under my own volition, always felt less focused and prone to distractions.
Simultaneously, among those closest to me, the topic of ADHD kept arising in separate conversations; I was discovering people I knew ended up having it. In my mind, a preconceived notion existed of what I thought that would resemble.
Particularly frustrated with the lack of focus over the last week, I looked up signs of Adult ADHD via the Mayo Clinic. Almost like discovering the emperor really wasn’t wearing any clothes for years, I had almost all of them — some to a mild degree, some 100% accurate. A veil of frustrating fog had finally dissipated.
It’s amazing the preconceived notions we will create about ourselves. I always assumed something must be defective about my brain. I was always trying relatively similar solutions to fix repetitive problems and not understanding how to get around them.
In doing some initial research, musicians who have it are in good company. According to Psychology Today, Justin Timberlake, Solange Knowles and Ozzy Osbourne have discussed their experiences with having it.
Osbourne admitted in a GQ interview he has to, “take a tape recorder everywhere he goes” to capture everyday moments or spontaneous melody ideas. Knowles, struggling to accept it at first, stated that “the symptoms seem to apply to everyone around me in the industry. Loss of memory, starting something and not finishing it …”
That last portion is particularly relatable. When writing stories in a non-journalistic capacity, I would often get stuck and not know how to complete one. Through trial, error and beating my head against the proverbial composition book, I realized that if I blurted out how I’m feeling on the page without any concern for structure or form, I could then transcribe the mess to some digital format.
In the process, I would read the work like an objective party. I could bounce ideas off of myself and immediately know how to punch up the work as I typed.
Effectively, like Osbourne with a tape recorder, I had to hack into my brain and figure out a way around these mental blocks. In the same way a songwriter has to figure out the puzzle of how their song is written, the human mind is its own Rubik’s Cube that we must unlock. The never-ending hedge maze of neural pathways, past experiences, environmental factors and genetics makes us tick.
On the industry side, it doesn’t help that, as common as ADHD is, it feels like unestablished creatives feel like they can’t discuss their mental health without some fear of blacklist. Getting put into an automatic category people that would be “difficult to work with.”
I was hesitant even writing this article. Having worrisome thoughts that my own reputation would somehow be affected from admitting my faults. However, that would be running away from the truth.
Denial is never the fertilizer for a healthy dialogue. If those artists I listed earlier can reach those heights with different wiring, then it’s nothing to be ashamed of.
Although it’s no excuse for bypassing life, we must embrace our shining moments equal with our faults. Having the information and developing the battle plan to navigate the maze; continuing to unlock the puzzle of our minds. Entering my thirties, I figured there wasn’t much to figure out about myself. Little did I know, there was infinitely more to be discovered.
Although I can’t dance like Timberlake and I have no royal title like The Prince of Darkness, I hope my small contribution to the dialogue about this subject helps one person who might be embarrassed to talk about it.
