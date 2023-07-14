Concert etiquette, and lack thereof, has always been an issue since the dawn of live music.
I’m sure Rachmaninov must have been pelted with heads of rotten cabbage by unruly, drunk aristocrats. Subsequently, those powdered wig-wearing freaks were probably escorted out thrown into stocks outside the Royal Albert Hall.
However, since the concert industry has returned full-swing after the pandemic, there’s been an increasing trend of poor behavior among audience members.
In particular, the incidents of pop icons being assaulted by a jambalaya of items being hurled their way has risen dramatically. Some violent and others just bizarre. Last June, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a fan’s phone hurled from the audience. Nicholas Malvagna, the alleged assailant, not only confessed to throwing the phone, but he stated, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” Reportedly, assault charges will be filed.
Most recently, Harry Styles was also hit in the eye with an “unknown object” at a concert last weekend.
On the weird side of this recent trend, Pink was recently greeted by a bag of ashes flying onto the stage in the UK. While performing in London’s Hyde Park, the pop vocalist reached down during the song “Just Like A Pill” and picked up a sealed bag containing the remains of a fan’s mother near the front. Pink asked, “This is your mom?!” When the fan responded, “Yes,” Pink replied, “I don’t know how I feel about this” and continued the song.
While this may be unusual in the pop world, the rock and metal community is no stranger to this behavior. Many newcomers turned legendary bands have found themselves receiving many unpleasant missiles of miscreants. Plastic cups filled with urine, large clumps of mud at rain-soaked festivals — the list goes on.
In 2002, Nickelback was infamously pelted with rocks during a metal festival in Portugal. Two songs into their set, Chad Kroeger, the group’s lead vocalist/guitarist, asked the crowd if they would like them to stay or go home. When the final rock bounced off the side of his head not a second longer, the band left the stage.
Some of this behavior, all abhorrent, is more amusing to me than others. For example, Morrissey being hit with a string of sausages in 1985 and proceeding to leave the stage distraught is a selfishly delightful moment that brings me a chuckle. However, as much as I dislike the former Smiths vocalist for many reasons, there’s no excuse for bad behavior.
It stretches beyond the mega pop shows across corporate thunder-domes or rowdy clubs. In December, Broadway in New York City had its own share of disruption. During a performance of “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre on 44th Street, an unhinged patron began shouting and heckling star Wendell Pierce of “The Wire” from the foot of the stage. It carried on to such an extent that she had to be escorted out by police.
Some would claim the pandemic is solely to blame but that would miss the mark. We’re seeing a widespread phenomenon crossing demographics and cultures. Combining the lack of social awareness, exacerbated drug and alcohol consumption post-pandemic, the rise of mental illness and the currency of doing outrageous things to gain social media attention, we’re seeing the crumbling of decorum.
Often times, music is a reflection of how society operates. In this case, the mirror is pointed at the crowds. Maybe if I hit Drake in the head with my smartphone, he’ll take a selfie with it, throw it back and I’ll gain 100 more followers tomorrow?
Although it’s not the majority, unbridled, delusional narcissism with a splash of sociopathy has become normalized “If Pink takes my loved one’s ashes, I’ll be popular on TikTok.” This is the way delusional people are beginning to view previously normal activities like concerts. There’s a distinct lack of compassion for our fellow human beings that is being perpetuated and inflamed by social media that de-humanizes human beings. The same people who think it’s okay to throw an iPhone at a pop stars head are the same people who think it’s OK to scream at a minimum wage employee for screwing up their order.
The old adage that a camera “steals your soul” is often associated with various Native American cultures. What is often perceived as an ignorance of technology proved to be wisdom way ahead of its time. Outside of photography as an art, this self-obsessed, materialist sensibility will rot our entire culture if left unchecked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.