For meditative, emotional songs with a ’90s Alt-Rock vibe, look no further than Indigo De Souza’s new album, “Any Shape You Take.”
Recorded with fellow North Carolina native, Producer Brad Cooke, the multi-instrumentalist mastermind behind all of your hipster friend’s favorite bands (Bon Iver, Big Red Machine, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Waxahatche) De Souza, from Asheville, N.C., explores themes of love, loss, lust, depression and support.
Released on Aug. 27, “Any Shape You Take” follows her self-released first full-length album, “I Love My Mom” (2018). Most of the 10 songs here are waxed with a DIY Pop finish and subjectively following its predecessor, she often ruminates on death and the fleeting nature of life.
Although the 25-year-old De Souza is still perfecting her style, she reaps a focused product that makes up for what her voice at times still can’t accomplish.
A standout, “Pretty Pictures,” is a fully realized, down tempo, guitar-assisted dark Pop track. A break-up song, she begins with a dejected scene of heartbreak, “Pretty pictures on a screen, when I’m with you it’s like a dream ... and If my promise ever slips, just trust I’ll have the heart to quit. I know when I am better off a friend.”
Eventually, her harmonics complement equally-lifting affirmations about freedom in the wake of a relationship’s end.
“17,” the lively album opener finds De Souza in a supportive mood, flexing vocal range with an experimental flair. She plays with a light feeling as hopeful lyrics, “Darling, if you need me, I’ll be right here. I’ve come to rescue, darling. If you need me I’ll be out there,” are a life raft in comparison to darker themed fare.
Employing a simplistic lyrical style throughout the album, “Darker than Death” is a good example of evocative delivery. Repetition of “Was it something I said?” in tandem with sweeping palm-muted rock licks faintly feels like updated ’80s Goth Rock.
“Die/Cry” is a good example of her expressing more refined vocal control. This time, the band hits a stride behind her, making for a track that sounds like an Alt-Rock radio mainstay.
In comparison, her voice falters when hitting a higher range in “Real Pain.” Some of her more unflattering moments might be overlooked if she was more accomplished as an artist (think the vocal imperfections that made Kurt Cobain’s vocals lauded as unique).
Regardless, as the song builds, additional layered vocals convey the theme of confusion in a song lamenting love and loss.
“Bad Dream” best sums up the Grungy attitude-laden feel of the album, but again, she either needs more vocal control or a few effects because her voice break at times and is unsatisfying to hear. It’s good dissonant rock, otherwise.
More adventurous in a traditional rock n’ roll format, “Late Night Crawler” builds from a slow, intimate rainy day sound, then kicks in with groovy bass runs. Equally nimble clean guitar and claps are sprinkled in as a sonic snack.
